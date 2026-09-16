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Best Business Cash Back Credit Cards of September 2026

These are the best products for you based on your credit.

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Last fact checked: Sep. 16, 2026

Best Business Cash Back Credit Cards

Products from our Partners.

2026 Best of Awards Winner

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

5.0
CompareCredit Score

on Chase's secure site

  • Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
  • Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
  • 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, then 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
  • $0
  • Excellent/Good
  • Visa®
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
  • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
  • No Annual Fee
  • Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
  • Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
  • Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
  • With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
  • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
  • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
  • Member FDIC

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Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

4.5
CompareCredit Score

on Chase's secure site

  • Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
  • Up to 5% cash back on select purchases
  • 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, then 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
  • $0
  • Excellent/Good
  • Visa®
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
  • Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
  • Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
  • Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
  • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
  • As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
  • Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
  • No Annual Fee
  • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
  • Member FDIC

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Sapphire Reserve for Business

4.5
CompareCredit Score

on Chase's secure site

  • Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year.
  • Earn 8x points on Chase Travel for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising. Earn 1x points on all other purchases.
  • Get up to $300 in statement credits each anniversary year on travel purchases.
  • $795
  • Good, Excellent
  • Visa®
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening.
  • $7,000+ in value your first year. 200K points, valued at $4,000 for select flights and hotels through Chase Travel, plus $3,000+ in annual value through travel and business benefits.
  • Earn 8x points on Chase Travel for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours.
  • Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
  • Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct.
  • Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising.
  • Get the most flexible travel credit compared to any other card, with up to $300 in statement credits each anniversary year on travel purchases.
  • Enjoy complimentary access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club network and Priority Pass Select membership. Two guests may accompany the Primary Cardmember to the lounges free of charge.
  • Member FDIC

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Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

4.5
CompareCredit Score

on Bank of America's secure site

  • Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
  • 1.5% cash back on purchases
  • 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases, after that 16.74% - 26.74% Variable APR on purchases
  • $0
  • Excellent
  • Mastercard®
  • Select to apply online
  • $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
  • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
  • No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
  • No annual fee.
  • Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
  • 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
  • Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
  • This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

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Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

4.5
CompareCredit Score

on Bank of America's secure site

  • Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
  • 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases, after that 16.74% - 26.74% Variable APR on purchases
  • $0
  • Excellent
  • Mastercard®
  • Select to apply online
  • $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
  • Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
  • You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
  • You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
  • No annual fee.
  • Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
  • To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
  • 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
  • Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
  • This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

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Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card

5.0
CompareCredit Score

on Wells Fargo's secure site

  • Earn a $500 cash rewards bonus when you spend $5,000 in purchases for your business in the first 3 months.
  • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases for your business – without caps or spending categories.
  • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases, 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR thereafter.
  • $0
  • Excellent/Good
  • Mastercard
  • Select to apply online
  • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
  • Earn a $500 cash rewards bonus when you spend $5,000 in purchases for your business in the first 3 months.
  • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases for your business – without caps or spending categories.
  • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases for your business. After that your variable APR will be 16.74%-24.74%.
  • $0 annual fee.
  • Complimentary Priority Pass membership access to more than 1,300 participating airport lounges worldwide with “pay as you go” lounge visit fees.
  • Easily apply the cash rewards you've earned as a statement credit to an eligible account. Your rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open.
  • Add employee cards: Give your employees cards of their own at no additional cost and earn rewards on their business purchases.

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U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card

5.0
CompareCredit Score

on U.S. Bank's secure site

  • Earn $750 in cash back. Just spend $6,000 on the Account Owner's card in the first 180 days of opening your account.
  • Earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Center when using your card, 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations (transactions of $200 or less)*, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants (*excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs), and 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases
  • 0% intro on purchases for 12 billing cycles and 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 billing cycles, then 17.24% - 26.24% Variable
  • $0
  • Excellent/Good
  • Visa
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn $750 in cash back. Just spend $6,000 on the Account Owner's card in the first 180 days of opening your account.
  • Earn 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations (transactions of $200 or less)*, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants (*excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs).
  • 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.
  • Earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Center when using your card.
  • Take control of your card spend with U.S. Bank Spend Management—a game-changing platform for monitoring and managing business expenses.
  • No limit on total cash back earned.
  • Redeem Cash Rewards right away or save them for later. Cash Rewards do not expire as long as the account remains active.
  • Earn an annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription expenses such as FreshBooks or QuickBooks.
  • Terms and conditions apply.

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Capital One Spark Cash Select

4.5
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Earn $750 Cash Back once you spend $6,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
  • 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
  • 0% intro on purchases for 9 months, then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
  • $0
  • Excellent
  • Mastercard®
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn a $750 bonus when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening
  • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere — with no limits or category restrictions
  • Enjoy a 0% APR for the first 9 months of opening
  • No annual fee
  • Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
  • Rewards won't expire for the life of the account
  • Redeem your cash back rewards for any amount
  • Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
  • $0 Fraud Liability for unauthorized charges
  • Top rated mobile app

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Capital One Spark Cash Plus

4.5
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Earn $2,000 Cash Back once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months. Earn an additional $2,000 cash bonus for every $500K spent during the first year
  • Unlimited 2% Cash Back on every purchase, 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
  • Spend $150,000 annually and Capital One will refund the $150 annual fee every year
  • $150
  • Excellent
  • Visa®
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn a one-time cash bonus of $2,000 once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months
  • Earn an additional $2,000 cash bonus for every $500K spent during the first year. You can earn this bonus multiple times over the course of year 1!
  • Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
  • Enjoy big purchasing power so you can spend more and earn more rewards. The Spark Cash Plus card has no preset spending limit, so it can adapt to your needs based on your spending behavior, payment history, credit profile and other factors
  • Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
  • Streamline your accounts payable process, employee spending, and more from your online account with free business management tools
  • Empower your teams to make business purchases while you earn rewards from their transactions with free employee and virtual cards
  • $150 annual fee - Spend $150,000 annually and Capital One will refund this fee every year
  • Your card is designed to be paid in full. However you have the option to carry over a portion of your balance with interest if needed. Pay at least the minimum payment amount by your payment due date, otherwise you'll be charged a 2.99% late fee
  • For businesses that need large spending capacity and want to maximize cash back
  • Top rated mobile app

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Capital One Spark Cash

4.5
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Earn $1,000 Cash Back once you spend $10,000 in the first 3 months from account opening
  • 2% Cash Back on every purchase, 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
  • Free employee cards and no foreign transaction fees
  • $0 intro for first year; $95 after that
  • Excellent
  • Mastercard®
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn a $1,000 cash bonus when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening
  • For businesses that want to earn 2% cash back on all purchases with the familiarity of a traditional credit line
  • Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions
  • $0 annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
  • Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases
  • Rewards won’t expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Top rated mobile app

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TD Business Solutions Credit Card

4.5
CompareCredit Score

on TD Bank's secure site

  • Earn $250 Cash Back in the form of a statement credit when you spend $1,500 within the first 90 days after account opening.
  • Earn unlimited 2% Cash Back on all eligible purchases.
  • Add employee cards at no cost with the ability to set spending limits and pay no annual fee
  • No annual fee
  • Good, Excellent
  • Visa
  • Select to apply online
  • Limited Time Offer: Earn $250 Cash Back in the form of a statement credit when you spend $1,500 within the first 90 days after account opening.
  • Earn unlimited 2% Cash Back on all eligible purchases. No rotating Spend Categories, no caps or limits as long as your credit card account is open and in good standing.
  • Add Employee cards at no cost with the ability to set spending limits.
  • No annual fee
  • Visa Spend Clarity for Business – at no cost to you, access a suite of spend management tools to keep spending on track with dashboards and reporting, card controls and integration with accounting software.
  • Get Visa benefits like cell phone protection when you pay your monthly mobile bill with your card.
  • Enjoy Visa security on purchases, plus protection against unauthorized charges.
  • Contactless Payments/Digital Wallet.
  • Instant credit card replacement.
  • Must be a resident of CT, DC, DE, FL, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA or VT.
  • *Read terms and conditions for important information about rates, fees, eligible purchases, balance transfers and program details.

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