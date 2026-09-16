Best Business Cash Back Credit Cards of September 2026
These are the best products for you based on your credit.
Last fact checked: Sep. 16, 2026
Best Business Cash Back Credit Cards of September 2026
Products from our Partners.
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
on Chase's secure site
- Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, then 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
- $0
- Excellent/Good
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
on Chase's secure site
- Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Up to 5% cash back on select purchases
- 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months, then 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
- $0
- Excellent/Good
Sapphire Reserve for Business℠
on Chase's secure site
- Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year.
- Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising. Earn 1x points on all other purchases.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits each anniversary year on travel purchases.
- $795
- Good, Excellent
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
on Bank of America's secure site
- Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- 1.5% cash back on purchases
- 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases, after that 16.74% - 26.74% Variable APR on purchases
- $0
- Excellent
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
on Bank of America's secure site
- Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases
- 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases, after that 16.74% - 26.74% Variable APR on purchases
- $0
- Excellent
Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card
on Wells Fargo's secure site
- Earn a $500 cash rewards bonus when you spend $5,000 in purchases for your business in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases for your business – without caps or spending categories.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases, 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR thereafter.
- $0
- Excellent/Good
U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card
on U.S. Bank's secure site
- Earn $750 in cash back. Just spend $6,000 on the Account Owner's card in the first 180 days of opening your account.
- Earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Center when using your card, 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations (transactions of $200 or less)*, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants (*excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs), and 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases
- 0% intro on purchases for 12 billing cycles and 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 billing cycles, then 17.24% - 26.24% Variable
- $0
- Excellent/Good
Capital One Spark Cash Select
on Capital One's secure site
- Earn $750 Cash Back once you spend $6,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
- 0% intro on purchases for 9 months, then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
- $0
- Excellent
Capital One Spark Cash Plus
on Capital One's secure site
- Earn $2,000 Cash Back once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months. Earn an additional $2,000 cash bonus for every $500K spent during the first year
- Unlimited 2% Cash Back on every purchase, 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
- Spend $150,000 annually and Capital One will refund the $150 annual fee every year
- $150
- Excellent
Capital One Spark Cash
on Capital One's secure site
- Earn $1,000 Cash Back once you spend $10,000 in the first 3 months from account opening
- 2% Cash Back on every purchase, 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
- Free employee cards and no foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro for first year; $95 after that
- Excellent
TD Business Solutions Credit Card
on TD Bank's secure site
- Earn $250 Cash Back in the form of a statement credit when you spend $1,500 within the first 90 days after account opening.
- Earn unlimited 2% Cash Back on all eligible purchases.
- Add employee cards at no cost with the ability to set spending limits and pay no annual fee
- No annual fee
- Good, Excellent