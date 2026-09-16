Best Credit Cards of September 2026 for Limited Credit
These are the best products for you based on your credit.
Last fact checked: Sep. 16, 2026
Best Credit Cards of September 2026 for Limited Credit
Products from our Partners.
Chase Freedom Rise®
on Chase's secure site
- Earn 3% cash back on dining at restaurants, including takeouts and eligible delivery services, on up to $6,000 spent in the first 6 months from account opening.
- 1.5% cash back on all purchases
- Credit Limit Increase - As a Freedom Rise® cardmember, you'll be evaluated for a credit line increase in as soon as 6 months. Your credit line is the maximum amount of money you can spend on your Freedom Rise® Card.
- $0
- New to Credit
Secured Self Visa® Credit Card
on Self's secure site
- Reports to all 3 major credit bureaus to build credit history, and lift your credit score with responsible use
- Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in just 6 months – no extra deposit needed
- Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee for Lost/Stolen Cards with Visa’s Zero Liability Policy
- $0 intro for the first year, $25 thereafter*
- Bad, Limited, Rebuilding
Capital One Platinum Credit Card
on Capital One's secure site
- Reports to the credit bureaus and builds your credit when used responsibly
- Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Use your card wherever Mastercard is accepted
- $0
- Average, Fair, Limited
Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
on Capital One's secure site
- Use your card wherever Mastercard is accepted
- 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day and 5% Cash Back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Helpful credit management tools and no foreign transaction fees
- $39
- Average, Fair, Limited
Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card
on Capital One's secure site
- Reports to the credit bureaus and builds your credit score when used responsibly
- 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day and 5% Cash Back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- $0
- Poor / Limited / New to Credit
Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
on Capital One's secure site
- Earn $50 Cash Back when you spend $100 in the first three months
- Earn 3% Cash Back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, 5% Cash Back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, and 1% Cash Back on all other purchases
- Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- $0
- Average, Fair, Limited
Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
on Capital One's secure site
- Earn $50 Cash Back when you spend $100 in the first three months
- 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day and 5% Cash Back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy $0 fraud liability for unauthorized transactions and be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months
- $0
- Average, Fair, Limited