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Best Credit Cards of September 2026 for Limited Credit

These are the best products for you based on your credit.

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Last fact checked: Sep. 16, 2026

Best Credit Cards for Limited Credit

Products from our Partners.

Chase Freedom Rise®

5.0
CompareCredit Score

on Chase's secure site

  • Earn 3% cash back on dining at restaurants, including takeouts and eligible delivery services, on up to $6,000 spent in the first 6 months from account opening.
  • 1.5% cash back on all purchases
  • Credit Limit Increase - As a Freedom Rise® cardmember, you'll be evaluated for a credit line increase in as soon as 6 months. Your credit line is the maximum amount of money you can spend on your Freedom Rise® Card.
  • $0
  • New to Credit
  • Visa®
  • Select to apply online
  • Limited Time Offer - Earn 3% cash back on dining at restaurants, including takeouts and eligible delivery services, on up to $6,000 spent in the first 6 months from account opening.
  • Increase your approval chances - Having a Chase checking or savings account with a balance of at least $250 will increase your chances of getting approved for Chase Freedom Rise®
  • Earn Cash Back - With Chase Freedom Rise®, you can establish credit while earning 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open and there is no minimum to redeem for cash back.
  • Earn a $25 statement credit after signing up for automatic payments within the first three months of opening your account. With automatic payments, just pick a date and dollar amount to make sure your Credit Card gets paid on time.
  • Credit Limit Increase - As a Freedom Rise® cardmember, you'll be evaluated for a credit line increase in as soon as 6 months. Your credit line is the maximum amount of money you can spend on your Freedom Rise® Card
  • Free Credit Score - Track your credit score and learn how to build it with Chase Credit Journey.
  • No Annual Fee - You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Rise® Card.
  • Member FDIC

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Secured Self Visa® Credit Card

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on Self's secure site

  • Reports to all 3 major credit bureaus to build credit history, and lift your credit score with responsible use
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in just 6 months – no extra deposit needed
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee for Lost/Stolen Cards with Visa’s Zero Liability Policy
  • $0 intro for the first year, $25 thereafter*
  • Bad, Limited, Rebuilding
  • Visa
  • Select to apply online
  • $0 intro annual fee for the first year only, for new customers only, $25 thereafter
  • No credit check or credit score required
  • See if you’re approved in minutes
  • Reports to all 3 major credit bureaus to build credit history
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in just 6 months—no extra deposit needed
  • Monitor your credit progress with free access to your Credit Score. Secure your credit line with a refundable security deposit¹ - as low as $100.
  • Use your card anywhere Visa is accepted–in the US.
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee for Lost/Stolen Cards with Visa’s Zero Liability Policy
  • Add to your mobile wallet and make purchases using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay
  • Manage your account online or in our mobile app
  • Self is not a bank. The Secured Self Visa® Credit Card is issued by Lead Bank, Sunrise Banks, N.A., or First Century Bank, N.A., each Member FDIC.
  • ¹Deposits are returned upon account closure after settling outstanding balances.
  • *$0 intro annual fee for the first year only, for new customers only, $25 thereafter. Variable APR of 27.49%.
  • Results may vary. You may not receive an improved credit score based on your financial behavior, including missed payments with Self credit products and activity with other creditors.
  • Qualification for the secured Self Visa® Credit Card is based on meeting eligibility requirements, including income and expense requirements and establishment of security interest. Criteria subject to change.

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Capital One Platinum Credit Card

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Reports to the credit bureaus and builds your credit when used responsibly
  • Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
  • Use your card wherever Mastercard is accepted
  • $0
  • Average, Fair, Limited
  • Mastercard®
  • Select to apply online
  • No annual or hidden fees. See if you're approved in seconds
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months
  • Help build your credit through responsible use of a card like this
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
  • Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It's free for everyone
  • Get access to your account 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with online banking from your desktop or smartphone, with Capital One's mobile app
  • Check out quickly and securely with a contactless card, without touching a terminal or handing your card to a cashier. Just hover your card over a contactless reader, wait for the confirmation, and you're all set
  • Pay by check, online or at a local branch, all with no fee - and pick the monthly due date that works best for you
  • Top rated mobile app

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Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

4.5
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Use your card wherever Mastercard is accepted
  • 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day and 5% Cash Back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Helpful credit management tools and no foreign transaction fees
  • $39
  • Average, Fair, Limited
  • Mastercard®
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
  • No rotating categories or limits to how much you can earn, and cash back doesn't expire for the life of the account. It's that simple
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
  • Help strengthen your credit for the future with responsible card use
  • Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It's free for everyone
  • Check out quickly and securely with a contactless card, without touching a terminal or handing your card to a cashier. Just hover your card over a contactless reader, wait for the confirmation, and you're all set
  • Top rated mobile app

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Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

5.0
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Reports to the credit bureaus and builds your credit score when used responsibly
  • 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day and 5% Cash Back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
  • $0
  • Poor / Limited / New to Credit
  • Mastercard
  • Select to apply online
  • No annual or hidden fees, and you can earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. See if you're approved in seconds
  • Put down a refundable $200 security deposit to get at least a $200 initial credit line
  • Building your credit? Using a card like this responsibly could help
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
  • You could earn back your security deposit as a statement credit when you use your card responsibly, like making payments on time
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months with no additional deposit needed
  • Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It's free for everyone
  • Top rated mobile app

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Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Earn $50 Cash Back when you spend $100 in the first three months
  • Earn 3% Cash Back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, 5% Cash Back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, and 1% Cash Back on all other purchases
  • Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
  • $0
  • Average, Fair, Limited
  • Mastercard
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
  • Early Spend Bonus: Earn $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
  • Enjoy no annual fee, foreign transaction fees, or hidden fees
  • Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Earn up to $500 a year by referring friends and family when they're approved for a Capital One credit card
  • Earn 8% cash back on entertainment purchases when you book through the Capital One Entertainment portal
  • Build your credit with responsible card use
  • Whether you're at a 4-year university, community college or other higher education institution, this card might be an option for you
  • Top rated mobile app

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Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Earn $50 Cash Back when you spend $100 in the first three months
  • 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day and 5% Cash Back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Enjoy $0 fraud liability for unauthorized transactions and be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months
  • $0
  • Average, Fair, Limited
  • Mastercard
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
  • Early Spend Bonus: Earn $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
  • Enjoy no annual fee, foreign transaction fees, or hidden fees
  • Lock your card in the Capital One Mobile app if it's misplaced, lost or stolen
  • Earn up to $500 a year by referring friends and family when they're approved for a Capital One credit card
  • Build your credit with responsible card use
  • Whether you're at a 4-year university, community college or other higher education institution, this card might be an option for you
  • Top rated mobile app

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