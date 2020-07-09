Best ‎Credit Cards for Dining Rewards | CompareCredit

Dining Rewards Credit Cards

Eating out at restaurants is one of the favorite pastimes for American consumers. In fact, spending on dining surpassed spending on groceries for the first time ever in 2015 and the trend has continued ever since. For those who frequently spend on dining out, carrying a credit card that offers bonus rewards on dining is an excellent idea.

Best Dining Credit Cards

Dining rewards can come in the form of cash back, points, or travel rewards. Many consumers prefer rewards credit cards that offer a simple flat rate of cash back or points on all purchases. Cards like these are excellent options if you don’t want to have to put any extra thought into your credit card rewards and simply want to earn the most rewards for all purchases.

On the other hand, there are a number of credit cards that are specifically designed to rewards consumers for spending on dining. These cards may offer 3x points, or up to 4% cash back on dining, while offering a lower rewards rate for other purchases. If you regularly spend money on dining, then one of these cards could be the best fit for you to help you maximize rewards.

Dining Rewards – Sign Up Bonuses and Annual Fees

In addition to the rewards rates, most credit cards with dining rewards will offer sign up bonus to help you kickstart your rewards earning. Typically you have to hit a minimum spending requirement within a few months to earn your bonus. Keep an eye on your spending to make sure you hit the target and receive your bonus, but you also want to be careful to not spend money that you don’t have.

Some of the top dining credit cards with come with an annual fee. People have differing opinions on whether you should carry a credit card with an annual fee, but ultimately it depends on your spending habits. If you spend hundreds of dollars on dining each quarter then using a dining credit card with an annual fee can be worth it to ensure you’re earning the most rewards. But if you only dine out a few times a month, you may not earn enough rewards to justify paying an annual fee on your credit card.

The Bottom Line

As long as you pay your balance off in full each month, carry a dining rewards credit card is an easy way to pocket some extra rewards every time you go out to eat. Which dining card is best for you will depend on your spending habits and the varying benefits of each card. Take a look at the dining rewards credit cards listed above and pick the best one for you!