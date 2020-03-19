I. INTRODUCTION

Compare Credit LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Company,” “Us,” “Our,” or “We”) offers an online platform that provides access to information about third party financial services and products. We respect your privacy and are committed to protecting it through our compliance with this privacy policy, supplemented by the Privacy Notice for California Residents (this “Policy”).

Website”) and our related services (the “Services”) and our practices for collecting, using, maintaining, protecting, and disclosing that information. This Policy describes the types of information we may collect from you or that you may provide when you use the website comparecredit.com (our “”) and our related services (the “”) and our practices for collecting, using, maintaining, protecting, and disclosing that information.

This Policy applies to information we collect:

On this Website.

In email, text, and other electronic messages between you and this Website and between you and the Company.

When you interact with our advertising and applications on third-party websites and services, if those applications or advertising include links to this Policy.

When you interact directly with us offline or through other means.

It does not apply to information collected by any third party, including through any application or content (including advertising) that may link to or be accessible from or on the Website or through any communication that you may have with one of our partners, such as a financial service provider.

IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO AGREE TO OUR POLICIES AND PRACTICES, DO NOT USE OUR WEBSITE OR ANY OF OUR SERVICES. By accessing or using this Website or any of our Services, you agree to this Policy. This Policy may change from time to time (see CHANGES TO OUR PRIVACY POLICY below). Your continued use of this Website or any of our Services after we make changes is deemed to be acceptance of those changes, so please check the Policy frequently for updates. Any capitalized terms not defined in this Policy have the definitions assigned to them in our Terms of Use [ Please read this Policy carefully to understand our policies and practices regarding your information and how we will treat it.By accessing or using this Website or any of our Services, you agree to this Policy. This Policy may change from time to time (see CHANGES TO OUR PRIVACY POLICY below). Your continued use of this Website or any of our Services after we make changes is deemed to be acceptance of those changes, so please check the Policy frequently for updates. Any capitalized terms not defined in this Policy have the definitions assigned to them in our Terms of Use [ comparecredit.com/terms-conditions ].

Please note: Our Website and Services are intended to be accessed and used only by adults and are not offered or directed to minors. We do not knowingly collect personally identifiable information by anyone under the age of 18, and you should not provide us with any information regarding an individual under the age of 18.

II. INFORMATION WE COLLECT ABOUT YOU AND HOW WE COLLECT IT

Personal Information Collected. We may collect personally identifiable information (“Personal Information”) to use as part of our Service. This Personal Information may include, but is not limited to:

name, postal address, e-mail address, telephone number; and/or

any other identifier by which you may be contacted online or offline.

Other Information Collected. We may also collect the following information (together with Personal Information, “User Information”):

information about you but individually does not identify you, such as your income and your credit score;

information that you choose to provide about a third party that is not seeking financial information; and/or

information about your internet connection, the equipment you use to access our Website and usage details.

You may still access and use our Website and Services if you choose not to provide us with any of the above User Information, but some of our Website features and Services may not be available to you and may not be as accurate or complete.

You may provide information about other people, such as their name and email address. This information is used for whatever reason it may have been provided. The third party may contact us at info@comparecredit.com to request that we remove this information from our database.

We collect this information:

Directly from you when you provide it to us.

Automatically as you navigate through the Website. Information collected automatically may include usage details, IP addresses, and information collected through cookies, web beacons, and other tracking technologies.

From third parties, for example, financial service providers that we partner with to provide you with information about certain financial products and services. The information that we receive from these third parties will depend on the policies of that third party service.

Information You Provide to Us. The User Information we collect on or through our Website or Services may include:

Information that you provide by filling in forms on our Website. This includes information provided at the time of requesting a match to specific financial service providers, or posting material. We may also ask you for information when you enter a contest or promotion sponsored by us, and when you report a problem with our Website or Services.

Records and copies of your correspondence (including email addresses), if you contact us.

Your responses to surveys that we might ask you to complete for research purposes.

Details of transactions you carry out through our Website or any of our Services.

Your search queries on the Website.

The information you will need to submit in order to receive specific quotes and rates about financial services and products will be submitted on a third party service provider website, and will not be collected by the Company, unless such third party chooses to provide the information to the Company, as specified above. The collection and use of the information will be governed by the privacy policies of the financial services providers, and not this Policy. If you submit such request to a financial service provider, you may be contacted directly via mail, telephone, text message, fax, email and other means of communication by such service provider. You may receive telemarketing calls, even if you are on the national do not call registry.

You also may provide information to be published or displayed (hereinafter, “posted”) on public areas of the Website, or transmitted to other users of the Website or third parties, such as reviews of the Website (collectively, “User Contributions”). Your User Contributions are posted on and transmitted to others at your own risk. Although we may limit access to certain pages, please be aware that no security measures are perfect or impenetrable. Additionally, we cannot control the actions of other users of the Website with whom you may choose to share your User Contributions. Therefore, we cannot and do not guarantee that your User Contributions will not be viewed by unauthorized persons.

Information We Collect Through Automatic Data Collection Technologies. As you navigate through and interact with our Website, we may use automatic data collection technologies to collect certain information about your equipment, browsing actions, and patterns, including:

Details of your visits to our Website, including traffic data, location data, logs, and other communication data and the resources that you access and use on the Website.

Information about your computer and internet connection, including your IP address, operating system, and browser type.

Analytics. We may enter contracts with third-party service providers, such as FullStory, to collect non-personally identifiable data on behalf of Compare Credit and provide us with information, reports, and analysis about the usage, general location information, and browsing patterns of users of the Website and Services. All of the data collected by these providers on our behalf is owned by us.

We do not have control over these service providers’ use of cookies or other tracking technologies or how they may be used. You can learn more information about some of these service providers, including their privacy policies and opt-out choices, by visiting Segment’s Privacy Policy, Intercom’s Privacy Policy, QuantCast Measure’s Privacy Policy, Facebook’s Data Policy, Microsoft’s Privacy Statement, FullStory’s Privacy Policy and Google Analytics Privacy Policy.

Use of Automatically Collected Information. The information we collect automatically is statistical data and may include Personal Information, or we may maintain it or associate it with Personal Information we collect in other ways or receive from third parties. It helps us to improve our Website and to deliver a better and more personalized service, including by enabling us to:

Estimate our audience size and usage patterns.

Store information about your preferences, allowing us to customize our Website according to your individual interests.

Speed up your searches.

Recognize you when you return to our Website.

Technology. The technologies we may use for automatic data collection may include:

Cookies (or browser cookies). A cookie is a small file placed on the hard drive of your computer. You may refuse to accept browser cookies by activating the appropriate setting on your browser. However, if you select this setting you may be unable to access certain parts of our Website. Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies, our system will issue cookies when you direct your browser to our Website.

Web Beacons. Pages of our the Website and our e-mails may contain small electronic files known as web beacons (also referred to as clear gifs, pixel tags, and single-pixel gifs) that permit the Company, for example, to count users who have visited those pages or opened an email and for other related website statistics (for example, recording the popularity of certain Website content and verifying system and server integrity).

III. THIRD PARTY USE OF COOKIES AND OTHER TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES

Some content or applications, including advertisements, on the Website are served by third parties, including advertisers, ad networks and servers, financial service providers, content providers and application providers. These third parties may use cookies alone or in conjunction with web beacons or other tracking technologies to collect information about you when you use our Website. The information they collect may be associated with your Personal Information or they may collect information, including Personal Information, about your online activities over time and across different websites and other online services. They may use this information to provide you with interest-based (behavioral) advertising or other targeted content.

We do not control these third parties’ tracking technologies or how they may be used. If you have any questions about an advertisement or other targeted content, you should contact the responsible provider directly. For information about how you can opt out of receiving targeted advertising from many providers, see CHOICES ABOUT HOW WE USE AND DISCLOSE YOUR INFORMATION below.

IV. HOW WE USE YOUR INFORMATION

Use of Your Information. We use, store and process your information to provide and improve our Services and ensure a secure, safe and trusted experience. For example, we may use information that we collect about you or that you provide to us, including any Personal Information:

To present our Website and its contents to you.

To provide you with information and other services that you request from us.

To fulfill any other purpose for which you provide it.

To carry out our obligations and enforce our rights arising from any contracts entered into between you and us, including for our Terms of Use, Advertising Disclosure, and Privacy Notice for California Residents.

To notify you about changes to our Website or any products or services we offer or provide though it.

To improve the Website and Services.

To allow you to participate in interactive features on our Website.

To respond to correspondence that we receive from you.

To resolve disputes.

To protect against or deter fraudulent, illegal, or harmful actions.

In any other way we may describe when you provide the information.

For any other purpose with your consent.

We may also use your User Information to contact you about our own and third-parties’ goods and services that may be of interest to you. If you do not want us to use your information in this way, please check the relevant box located on the form on which we collect your data. For more information, see CHOICES ABOUT HOW WE USE AND DISCLOSE YOUR INFORMATION below.

We may use the information we have collected from you to enable us to display advertisements to our advertisers’ target audiences. Even though we do not disclose your User Information for these purposes without your consent, if you click on or otherwise interact with an advertisement, the advertiser may assume that you meet its target criteria.

How Long We Store Your Information. We will keep your information for as long as necessary to provide you with the Services, maintain our legitimate business operations, and/or exercise, defend or establish our rights.

How long we retain your personal information depends on why we collected it and how we use it, but we will not retain your personal information for longer than necessary for our business purposes or for legal requirements.

V. HOW YOUR INFORMATION MAY BE USED BY FINANCIAL SERVICE PROVIDERS

If you submit a request for information from a financial service provider that you were matched with through our Services, you expressly consent to the service provider conducting any research necessary to provide you with the information you requested. For example, in order to provide more accurate information, including specific quotes and rates, financial service providers may need to obtain additional background information about you, such as ordering consumer and credit reports in order to determine your eligibility for and price of certain financial products and services. These reports may also be used for maintenance of any of the products or services you purchase going forward. The financial service provider may engage third parties in connection with these reports. If you do not want service providers to conduct the necessary research to provide the relevant information, then you should not submit such request. Because the collection and use of this information is subject to the privacy policies of the relevant service providers, and not this Policy, you should review those policies with care.

VI. DISCLOSURE OF YOUR INFORMATION

We may disclose aggregated information about our users and information that does not identify any individual, without restriction.

We may disclose User Information that we collect or you provide, as well as information that you provide to us about third parties, as described in this Policy:

To our subsidiaries and affiliates, including RateQuote.com LLC and Sovereign Co. LLC.

To financial service providers or their agents or government-run entities.

To other service providers and third parties we use to support our business and who are bound by contractual obligations to keep personal information confidential and use it only for the purposes for which we disclose it to them.

To a buyer or other successor in the event of a merger, divestiture, restructuring, reorganization, dissolution or other sale or transfer of some or all of Compare Credit’s assets, whether as a going concern or as part of bankruptcy, liquidation or similar proceeding, in which personal information held by Compare Credit about our Website users is among the assets transferred.

To third parties to market their products or services to you if you have not opted out of these disclosures. We contractually require these third parties to keep personal information confidential and use it only for the purposes for which we disclose it to them. For more information, see CHOICES ABOUT HOW WE USE AND DISCLOSE YOUR INFORMATION below.

To fulfill the purpose for which you provide it.

For any other purpose disclosed by us when you provide the information.

With your consent.

We may also disclose your User Information, as well as information that you provide to us about third parties:

To comply with any court order, law or legal process, including to respond to any government or regulatory request.

To enforce or apply our Terms of Use (comparecredit.com/terms-conditions) and other agreements, such as our Advertising Notice (comparecredit.com/advertising-disclosure) and our Privacy Notice for California Residents (see below).

If we believe disclosure is necessary or appropriate to protect the rights, property, or safety of Compare Credit, our customers or others. This includes exchanging information with other companies and organizations for the purposes of fraud protection and credit risk reduction.

Telephone Consumer Protection Act Compliance. If you provide a cell phone number with your contact information, Compare Credit and/or third-parties specified above may dial your cell phone number, possibly using an autodialer, to provide information about your request and/or seek additional information from you. By providing a cell phone number, you agree to be contacted at that cell phone number, regardless of whether you, or someone else, is in possession of the cell phone when contact is made. Entering into this agreement is not a condition of purchasing any goods or services.

VII. CHOICES ABOUT HOW WE USE AND DISCLOSE YOUR INFORMATION

We strive to provide you with choices regarding the User Information you provide to us and that we collect. We have created mechanisms to provide you with the following control over your information:

Tracking Technologies and Advertising. You can set your browser to refuse all or some browser cookies, or to alert you when cookies are being sent. If you disable or refuse cookies, please note that some parts of this site may then be inaccessible or not function properly.

Promotional Offers from the Company; Disclosure of Your Information for Third-Party Advertising. If you do not wish to have your email address/contact information used by the Company to promote our own or third parties’ products or services or want us to share your User Information with unaffiliated or non-agent third parties for promotional purposes, you can opt-out by sending us an email stating your request to info@comparecredit.com. If we have sent you a promotional email, you use the “Unsubscribe” link in the email to opt-out of such communications.

Targeted Advertising. If you do not want us to use information that we collect or that you provide to us to deliver advertisements according to our advertisers’ target-audience preferences, you can opt-out by sending us an email stating your request to info@comparecredit.com. We do not control third parties’ collection or use of your information to serve interest-based advertising. However these third parties may provide you with ways to choose not to have your information collected or used in this way. You can opt out of receiving targeted ads from Google by visiting https://adssettings.google.com/authenticated and from members of the Network Advertising Initiative (“NAI”) by visiting the NAI’s website.

California residents may have additional personal information rights and choices. Please see YOUR CALIFORNIA PRIVACY RIGHTS below for more information.

VIII. HOW WE RESPOND TO DO NOT TRACK

At present, there is no standard or agreement on how to respond to “do-not-track” signals that may be sent by web browsers. Accordingly, Compare Credit currently does not take any action in response to these signals. You can opt out of many advertisers’ use of cookies to tailor advertising to you by visiting http://www.aboutads.info/choices/.

IX. ACCESSING AND CORRECTING YOUR INFORMATION

You may send us an email at info@comparecredit.com to request access to, correct or delete any User Information that you have provided to us. We may not accommodate a request to change information if we believe the change would violate any law or legal requirement or cause the information to be incorrect.

If you delete your User Contributions from the Website, copies of your User Contributions may remain viewable in cached and archived pages, or might have been copied or stored by other Website users. Proper access and use of information provided on the Website, including User Contributions, is governed by our Terms of Use ( comparecredit.com/terms-conditions ).

California residents may have additional personal information rights and choices. Please see YOUR CALIFORNIA PRIVACY RIGHTS below for more information.

X. YOUR CALIFORNIA PRIVACY RIGHTS

If you are a California resident, California law may provide you with additional rights regarding our use of your personal information. To learn more about your California privacy rights, see our PRIVACY NOTICE FOR CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS below.

XI. DATA SECURITY

We have implemented measures designed to secure your User Information from accidental loss and from unauthorized access, use, alteration and disclosure. All information you provide to us is stored on our secure servers behind firewalls and will be encrypted using SSL technology.

We urge you to be careful about giving out information in public areas of the Website like message boards. The information you share in public areas may be viewed by any user of the Website. Unfortunately, the transmission of information via the internet is not completely secure. Although we do our best to protect your User Information, we cannot guarantee the security of your User Information transmitted to our Website. Any transmission of User Information is at your own risk. We are not responsible for circumvention of any privacy settings or security measures contained on the Website.

XII. CHANGES TO OUR PRIVACY POLICY

It is our policy to post any changes we make to the Policy on this page with a notice that the Policy has been updated on the Website home page. If we make material changes to how we treat User Information, we will notify you by email to the primary email address we have on file or through a notice on the Website home page. The date the Policy was last revised is identified at the top of the page. You are responsible for ensuring we have an up-to-date active and deliverable email address for you, and for periodically visiting our Website and this Policy to check for any changes.

XIII. CONTACT INFORMATION

To ask questions or comment about this Policy and our privacy practices, contact us at:

PRIVACY NOTICE FOR CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS

Last modified: January 15, 2020

This PRIVACY NOTICE FOR CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS (“California Privacy Notice”) supplements Compare Credit’s Privacy Policy comparecredit.com/privacy . Compare Credit has adopted this notice to comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) and other California privacy laws. It applies only to visitors, users, clients, and other persons if they are California consumers, as defined in the CCPA, and only to “personal information” that is subject to the CCPA (“Personal Information”). Any terms defined in the CCPA have the same meaning when used in this California Privacy Notice.

Personal Information We Collect and How We Use It

We may collect some or all of the following categories of Personal Information about California consumers:

Category A: Identifiers, such as a name, alias, postal address, telephone or mobile contact number, unique personal identifier, online identifier, internet protocol address, email address, account name, Social Security number, driver’s license number, passport number, or other similar identifiers.

Category B: Personal information categories listed in the California Customer Records statute (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.80(e)) (“CCR Data”), such as name, signature, contact information, education, employment, employment history, Social Security number, driver’s license number, passport number, financial information such as bank account number, medical information, or health information.

Category D: Commercial Information, such as records of personal property, products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies.

Category E: Biometric Information, which means physiological, biological, or information that can be used to establish a person’s identity, including fingerprints; face, hand, palm or vein pattern imagery; voice recordings; or sleep, health, or exercise data that contain identifying information.

Category F: Internet or Other Electronic Network Activity Information (“Network Activity”), such as website information, browsing history, search history, or information relating to consumer’s interaction with an internet website, application, or advertisement.

Category G: Geolocation data, such as device location, IP location, or other information a person’s physical location or movements.

Category H: Audio, electronic, visual, thermal, olfactory, or similar information (“Sensory Data”), such as images, or recorded phone call, audio, or video recordings.

Category I: Professional or employment-related information (“Employment Information”), such as current employment or past job history.

Category J: Education Information, such as your education level and school history.

Category K: Inferences, which are drawn from the other categories of Personal Information to construct a profile about a consumer's preferences, interests, characteristics, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, intelligence, abilities, and aptitudes.

How We Use and Disclose Personal Information

Category of Personal Information Categories of Sources of Personal Information Categories of Third Parties with whom Personal Information Has or May Be Shared A. Identifiers Consumers or observation of consumers or their interactions with us Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Government entities Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Third-party product providers People and entities involved in fraud prevention and detection Government entities B. CCR Data Consumers or observation of consumers or their interactions with us Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Third-party product providers Government entities Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines People and entities involved in fraud prevention and detection Third-party product providers Government entities C. Protected Classification Characteristics Consumers or observation of consumers or their interactions with us Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Government entities Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Third-party product providers People and entities involved in fraud prevention and detection Government entities D. Commercial Information Consumers or observation of consumers or their interactions with us Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Third-party product providers Government entities Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Third-party product providers People and entities involved in fraud prevention and detection Government entities E. Biometric Information Consumers or observation of consumers or their interactions with us Government entities Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Third-party product providers People and entities involved in fraud prevention and detection Government entities F. Network activity Consumers or observation of consumers or their interactions with us Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Third-party product providers Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Third-party product providers People and entities involved in fraud prevention and detection Government entities G. Geolocation Data Consumers or observation of consumers or their interactions with us Service providers Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Third-party product providers People and entities involved in fraud prevention and detection Government entities H. Sensory Data Consumers or observation of consumers or their interactions with us Service providers Data vendors People and entities involved in fraud prevention and detection Government entities I. Employment Information Consumers or observation of consumers or their interactions with us Data vendors Government entities Service providers Data vendors Government entities J. Education Information Consumers or observation of consumers or their interactions with us Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Government entities K. Inferences Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Third-party product providers Government entities Ourselves, based upon other Personal Information Service providers Data vendors Lead sources and aggregators, social media, advertising networks, and other third-party sites, web browsers and search engines Third-party product providers Government entities

We have disclosed and may disclose each category of Personal Information listed above to one or more third parties for business or commercial purposes. These purposes may include the following:

communicating with consumers

providing customer service and improving the customer experience

marketing products and services offered by us or others

analytics, research, design, and development

counting ad impressions, assessing quality of ad impressions, and auditing compliance

monitoring social media and other online references to us

preventing, detecting, and prosecuting malicious, deceptive, fraudulent or illegal activity

maintaining or protecting our data and systems and ourselves

providing information to regulators, law enforcement, other governmental entities and our attorneys, accountants and auditors

making disclosures required by and otherwise complying with legal requirements or legal, regulatory or other governmental investigations or process

any other purposes disclosed to or authorized or approved by a consumer

sharing information with affiliated companies

Your Rights Under the CCPA.

If you are a California consumer, you have the right to request that Compare Credit disclose to you:

(i) the categories of personal information that we collected about you and the categories of sources from which we collected such information;

(ii) the specific pieces of personal information we collected about you;

(iii) the business or commercial purpose for collecting personal information about you; and

(iv) the categories of personal information about you that we shared or disclosed and the categories of third parties with whom we shared or to whom we disclosed such information in the preceding 12 months.

California consumers also have the right to request that we delete personal information we collected from you, subject to certain exceptions.

To make such a request, contact us at info@comparecredit.com and indicate in the subject line of your message that you are making a CCPA request. You may be required to submit proof of your identity for these requests to be processed as a verifiable consumer request. We may not be able to comply with your request if we are unable to confirm your identity or to connect the information you submit in your request with personal information in our possession. You may designate an authorized agent to make a request on your behalf, subject to proof of identity and authorization.

We will respond to your request consistent with the CCPA, which does not apply to certain information, such as information made available from government records, certain data subject to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) and certain other laws. Please note that we are only required to respond to two such requests per consumer each year.

You also have the right to not be discriminated against in pricing and services because you exercise any of your rights under the CCPA. Compare Credit does not offer financial incentives or price or service differences to consumers in exchange for the retention or sale of a consumer’s personal information.

Changes to this California Privacy Notice.