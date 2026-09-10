Best Discover Credit Cards of September 2026
These are the best products for you based on your credit.
Last fact checked: Sep. 10, 2026
Best Discover Credit Cards of September 2026
Products from our Partners.
Discover it® Cash Back
on Capital One's secure site
- Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- 0% intro on purchases for 15 months and 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months, then 17.49% - 26.49% (Variable) APR. Balance transfer fee applies.
- $0
- Good, Excellent
- Discover
Discover it® Chrome
on Capital One's secure site
- Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- 0% intro on purchases for 6 months and 0% intro on balance transfers for 18 months, then 17.49% - 26.49% (Variable) APR. Balance transfer fee applies.
- $0
- Good, Excellent
- Discover
Discover it® Miles
on Capital One's secure site
- Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year
- Earn unlimited 1.5x miles on every dollar of every purchase
- Easily redeem miles as a statement credit for travel purchases.
- $0
- Good, Excellent
- Discover
Discover it® Student Cash Back
on Capital One's secure site
- Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- 0% intro on purchases for 6 months, then 16.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR.
- $0
- Average, Fair, Limited
- Discover
Discover it® Student Chrome
on Capital One's secure site
- Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- 0% intro on purchases for 6 months, then 16.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR.
- $0
- Average, Fair, Limited
- Discover
Discover it® Cash Back for Good Credit
on Capital One's secure site
- Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount and pay no annual fee.
- $0
- Good
- Discover