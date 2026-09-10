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Best Discover Credit Cards of September 2026

These are the best products for you based on your credit.

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Last fact checked: Sep. 10, 2026

Best Discover Credit Cards

Products from our Partners.

Discover it® Cash Back

4.5
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year
  • Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
  • 0% intro on purchases for 15 months and 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months, then 17.49% - 26.49% (Variable) APR. Balance transfer fee applies.
  • $0
  • Good, Excellent
  • DiscoverDiscover
  • Select to apply online
  • Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers; balance transfer fee applies. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness
  • INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300
  • Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee
  • Terms and conditions apply

Review additional details for Discover it® Cash Back

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Discover it® Chrome

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year
  • Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
  • 0% intro on purchases for 6 months and 0% intro on balance transfers for 18 months, then 17.49% - 26.49% (Variable) APR. Balance transfer fee applies.
  • $0
  • Good, Excellent
  • DiscoverDiscover
  • Select to apply online
  • Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 0% intro APR on purchases for 6 months; balance transfer fee applies. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness
  • INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300
  • Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • Redeem cash back for any amount
  • No annual fee
  • Terms and conditions apply

Review additional details for Discover it® Chrome

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Discover it® Miles

4.5
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year
  • Earn unlimited 1.5x miles on every dollar of every purchase
  • Easily redeem miles as a statement credit for travel purchases.
  • $0
  • Good, Excellent
  • DiscoverDiscover
  • Select to apply online
  • 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers ; balance transfer fee applies. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR will apply
  • UNLIMITED BONUS: Unlimited mile-for-mile match for all new cardmembers. Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a mile-for-mile match. You could turn 35,000 miles into 70,000 miles
  • Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x miles on every dollar of every purchase
  • No annual fee
  • Turn miles into cash. Or redeem as a statement credit for your travel purchases like airfare, hotels, rideshares, gas stations, restaurants, and more. Redemption rates for these options may vary and are subject to change
  • Terms and conditions apply

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2026 Best of Awards Winner

Discover it® Student Cash Back

5.0
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year
  • Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
  • 0% intro on purchases for 6 months, then 16.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR.
  • $0
  • Average, Fair, Limited
  • DiscoverDiscover
  • Select to apply online
  • 0% intro APR on purchases for 6 months, then the standard variable purchase APR of 16.49% - 25.49% applies
  • INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $50 cash back into $100. Or turn $100 cash back into $200
  • Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • Redeem cash back for any amount
  • No annual fee
  • Terms and conditions apply

Review additional details for Discover it® Student Cash Back

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Discover it® Student Chrome

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year
  • Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
  • 0% intro on purchases for 6 months, then 16.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR.
  • $0
  • Average, Fair, Limited
  • DiscoverDiscover
  • Select to apply online
  • 0% intro APR on purchases for 6 months, then the standard variable purchase APR of 16.49% - 25.49% applies
  • INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $50 cash back into $100. Or turn $100 cash back into $200
  • Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • Redeem cash back for any amount
  • No annual fee
  • Terms and conditions apply

Review additional details for Discover it® Student Chrome

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Discover it® Cash Back for Good Credit

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year
  • Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
  • Redeem cash back for any amount and pay no annual fee.
  • $0
  • Good
  • DiscoverDiscover
  • Select to apply online
  • INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
  • Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
  • Redeem cash back for any amount
  • $0 annual fee
  • Terms and conditions apply

Review additional details for Discover it® Cash Back for Good Credit

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