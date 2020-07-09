Best ‎Rewards Credit Cards Comparison | CompareCredit

Rewards Credit Cards

One of the top reasons people use credit cards is to earn rewards on their purchases. Whether you prefer cash back, points, or travel rewards anyone that pays their balance off in full each month should be using a rewards credit card. But with so many excellent options out there for rewards cards, the hard part can be deciding which one is best for you. Let’s take a look at a few of the top things to consider when comparing rewards credit cards

First and foremost, it’s important to remember that rewards credit cards are best suited for consumers who are in the habit of paying their balance off in full every month. If you carry a balance on your credit card, you should consider a low interest card instead. But for those that pay in full each month, carrying the right rewards credit card can mean hundreds or even of dollars back in your pocket every year.

Cash Back Rewards Credit Cards

When it comes to rewards credit cards, cash back is the most popular option among U.S. consumers. The nice thing about cash back rewards is that is that they are very straightforward. Simply make purchases with your credit card and earn a percentage back – typically redeemable in the form of a statement credit, check, or gift cards. One popular choice for cash back is the Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer.

There is a wide variety of cash back cards. Some offer a simple flat-rate of cash back on every purchase while other offer bonus cash back in certain spending categories. When choosing a cash back rewards card, it’s important to take a look at your own spending habits in comparison with the rewards rates on each card.

Rewards Credit Cards for Travel or Points

While cash back is the most popular form of Rewards Credit Cards, many consumers prefer travel rewards or cards that offer points. These types of rewards credit cards typically come with additional perks and rewards like no foreign transaction fees or benefits to make your travel easier. Some rewards cards are specifically associated with one airlines or hotel, while others offer flexible points or miles that can be redeemed towards virtually any travel purchase. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is a top choice for travel rewards.

If you’re interested in a rewards credit card for points or travel, you should assess your own wants and needs as far as which perks and benefits matter most to you. Some of these rewards cards come with perks outside of simply earning miles and points on your spending. Benefits like airport lounge access, priority boarding or special credits towards travel can add a lot of value if you’re able to make the most of them.

Rewards Credit Cards – Other Things to Consider

No matter what kind of rewards credit card you are interested in, one thing to always be on the lookout for is any sign up bonus associated with that card. Cash back and travel cards both usually come with attractive sign up bonuses that allow you to earn a big bonus of rewards up front if you meet certain spending requirements. Also, pay attention the annual fees associated with each card. Rewards credit cards that offer the highest rewards rates and best perks will typically come with an annual fee – if you’re a big spender it could definitely come out in your favor to use one of these cards. But if you’d rather not pay an annual fee, there are plenty of options available that still offer stellar rewards.

Take a look at the list of rewards credit cards we have compiled above – these are some of the best offers available. Select the one that best fits your needs and apply today to start earning rewards!