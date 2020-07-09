Best ‎No Annual Fee Credit Cards | Apply Instantly | CompareCredit

No Annual Fee Credit Cards

With so many banks competing for a spot in your wallet, you no longer have to have a credit card with an annual fee in order to receive excellent perks and rewards. No annual fee credit cards come on all different shapes and sizes – there is one for just about any consumer. Whether you’re looking for cash back, travel rewards, or low interest rates on purchases and balance transfer, there is a no annual fee credit card that can meet your needs.

No Annual Fee Cards and Low Interest Rates

Anyone who is carries a balance on their credit card will likely also want their card to have no annual fee. And luckily, almost every card that is designed for low interest comes with no annual fee. If you’re looking to save money by avoiding interest charges, then it makes sense that you wouldn’t want to paying an extra yearly charge just to carry your card. In addition to no annual fee, you should also pay attention to if a card charges other fees like balance transfer fees, foreign transaction fees, and late fees.

No Annual Fee Credit Cards with Rewards

Using a no annual fee credit card that offers cash back or rewards is almost like getting free money – you pay no additional cost to carry the card and earn a certain perchance back on your purchases. These days there are no annual fee credit cards that offer some very generous rewards. You can get up to 2% cash back on purchases and sign up bonuses of $150 after meeting spending requirements.

There are no annual fee cards that offer travel rewards too. Earn up to 1.5x miles on every purchase and enjoy flexible redemptions with any airline or hotel. Many of the no annual fee travel cards also come with no foreign transaction fees which makes them a great option when traveling outside of the country.

Why Pay An Annual Fee?

When deciding which credit card is best for you, it’s important to take a close look at your finances to understand what exactly you need out of a credit card. There are some cases when paying an annual fee makes sense ­– for example, people who spend thousands of dollars a month on their credit card but never carry a balance might be able to reap more rewards from a card with an annual fee. But at the end of the day, no annual fee credit cards can be incredibly lucrative as well. Take a look at the no annual fee credit cards above and see which one is the best fit for you. Apply securely online today and start saving!