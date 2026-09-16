Skip to main content
Trusted Site logoTrusted Site logoTrusted Site

Best Credit Cards of September 2026 for Poor Credit

These are the best products for you based on your credit.

As Seen In

  • PBS logo small
  • Forbes logo small
  • WSJ logo small
  • Tech Crunch logo small
Last fact checked: Sep. 16, 2026

Best Credit Cards for Poor Credit

Products from our Partners.

Secured Self Visa® Credit Card

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on Self's secure site

  • Reports to all 3 major credit bureaus to build credit history, and lift your credit score with responsible use
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in just 6 months – no extra deposit needed
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee for Lost/Stolen Cards with Visa’s Zero Liability Policy
  • $0 intro for the first year, $25 thereafter*
  • Bad, Limited, Rebuilding
  • Visa
  • Select to apply online
  • $0 intro annual fee for the first year only, for new customers only, $25 thereafter
  • No credit check or credit score required
  • See if you’re approved in minutes
  • Reports to all 3 major credit bureaus to build credit history
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in just 6 months—no extra deposit needed
  • Monitor your credit progress with free access to your Credit Score. Secure your credit line with a refundable security deposit¹ - as low as $100.
  • Use your card anywhere Visa is accepted–in the US.
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee for Lost/Stolen Cards with Visa’s Zero Liability Policy
  • Add to your mobile wallet and make purchases using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay
  • Manage your account online or in our mobile app
  • Self is not a bank. The Secured Self Visa® Credit Card is issued by Lead Bank, Sunrise Banks, N.A., or First Century Bank, N.A., each Member FDIC.
  • ¹Deposits are returned upon account closure after settling outstanding balances.
  • *$0 intro annual fee for the first year only, for new customers only, $25 thereafter. Variable APR of 27.49%.
  • Results may vary. You may not receive an improved credit score based on your financial behavior, including missed payments with Self credit products and activity with other creditors.
  • Qualification for the secured Self Visa® Credit Card is based on meeting eligibility requirements, including income and expense requirements and establishment of security interest. Criteria subject to change.

Review additional details for Secured Self Visa® Credit Card

More Info

Surge® Platinum Mastercard®

2.5
CompareCredit Score

on Celtic Bank's secure site

  • Boost your credit score with responsible use
  • A true credit card with no need to put down a security deposit
  • Use your card everywhere that Mastercard is accepted
  • $75 - $125
  • See website for Details*
  • Mastercard
  • Select to apply online
  • Up to $1,000 Initial Credit Limit
  • See if you Pre-Qualify with No Impact to your Credit Score
  • Less than perfect credit? We understand. The Surge Mastercard is ideal for people looking to rebuild their credit.
  • Unsecured credit card requires No Security Deposit
  • Perfect card for everyday purchases and unexpected expenses
  • Monthly reporting to the three major credit bureaus
  • Use your card everywhere Mastercard is accepted at millions of locations
  • Enjoy peace of mind with Mastercard Zero Liability Protection for unauthorized purchases (subject to Mastercard guidelines)
  • Apply with Confidence! There is no impact to your credit score if you’re not approved. See terms.

Review additional details for Surge® Platinum Mastercard®

More Info

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
  • Reports to the credit bureaus and builds your credit score when used responsibly
  • Use your card wherever Mastercard is accepted
  • $0
  • Limited, Bad
  • Mastercard®
  • Select to apply online
  • No annual or hidden fees. See if you're approved in seconds
  • Building your credit? Using the Capital One Platinum Secured card responsibly could help
  • Put down a refundable security deposit starting at $49 to get at least a $200 initial credit line
  • You could earn back your security deposit as a statement credit when you use your card responsibly, like making payments on time
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months with no additional deposit needed
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
  • Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It's free for everyone
  • Get access to your account 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with online banking to access your account from your desktop or smartphone, with Capital One's mobile app
  • Top rated mobile app

Review additional details for Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

More Info

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

5.0
CompareCredit Score

on Capital One's secure site

  • Reports to the credit bureaus and builds your credit score when used responsibly
  • 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day and 5% Cash Back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
  • $0
  • Poor / Limited / New to Credit
  • Mastercard
  • Select to apply online
  • No annual or hidden fees, and you can earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. See if you're approved in seconds
  • Put down a refundable $200 security deposit to get at least a $200 initial credit line
  • Building your credit? Using a card like this responsibly could help
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
  • You could earn back your security deposit as a statement credit when you use your card responsibly, like making payments on time
  • Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months with no additional deposit needed
  • Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It's free for everyone
  • Top rated mobile app

Review additional details for Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

More Info