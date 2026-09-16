Best Credit Cards of September 2026 for Poor Credit
These are the best products for you based on your credit.
Last fact checked: Sep. 16, 2026
Best Credit Cards of September 2026 for Poor Credit
Products from our Partners.
Secured Self Visa® Credit Card
on Self's secure site
- Reports to all 3 major credit bureaus to build credit history, and lift your credit score with responsible use
- Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in just 6 months – no extra deposit needed
- Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee for Lost/Stolen Cards with Visa’s Zero Liability Policy
- $0 intro for the first year, $25 thereafter*
- Bad, Limited, Rebuilding
Surge® Platinum Mastercard®
on Celtic Bank's secure site
- Boost your credit score with responsible use
- A true credit card with no need to put down a security deposit
- Use your card everywhere that Mastercard is accepted
- $75 - $125
- See website for Details*
Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
on Capital One's secure site
- Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Reports to the credit bureaus and builds your credit score when used responsibly
- Use your card wherever Mastercard is accepted
- $0
- Limited, Bad
Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card
on Capital One's secure site
- Reports to the credit bureaus and builds your credit score when used responsibly
- 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day and 5% Cash Back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- $0
- Poor / Limited / New to Credit