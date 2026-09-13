Skip to main content
Trusted Site logoTrusted Site logoTrusted Site

Best U.S. Bank Credit Cards of September 2026

These are the best products for you based on your credit.

As Seen In

  • PBS logo small
  • Forbes logo small
  • WSJ logo small
  • Tech Crunch logo small
Last fact checked: Sep. 13, 2026

Best U.S. Bank Credit Cards

Products from our Partners.

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card

5.0
CompareCredit Score

on U.S. Bank's secure site

  • Earn $750 in cash back. Just spend $6,000 on the Account Owner's card in the first 180 days of opening your account.
  • Earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Center when using your card, 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations (transactions of $200 or less)*, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants (*excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs), and 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases
  • 0% intro on purchases for 12 billing cycles and 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 billing cycles, then 17.24% - 26.24% Variable
  • $0
  • Excellent/Good
  • Visa
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn $750 in cash back. Just spend $6,000 on the Account Owner's card in the first 180 days of opening your account.
  • Earn 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations (transactions of $200 or less)*, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants (*excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs).
  • 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.
  • Earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Center when using your card.
  • Take control of your card spend with U.S. Bank Spend Management—a game-changing platform for monitoring and managing business expenses.
  • No limit on total cash back earned.
  • Redeem Cash Rewards right away or save them for later. Cash Rewards do not expire as long as the account remains active.
  • Earn an annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription expenses such as FreshBooks or QuickBooks.
  • Terms and conditions apply.

Review additional details for U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card

More Info

U.S. Bank Business Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card

4.0
CompareCredit Score

on U.S. Bank's secure site

  • Earn 75,000 bonus points, worth $750 when redeemed for travel if you spend $6,000 on the Account Owner's card in the first 180 days from account opening.
  • Earn 5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Center when using your card, 4X points on travel, gas and EV charging stations* on the first $150,000 in combined annual spend (*excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs), 2X points on dining, takeout, restaurant delivery and cell service providers, and 1X points on all other eligible spend
  • Earn a $25 statement credit for every three consecutive monthly taxi or rideshare trips.
  • $0 intro annual fee for the first year, $95 thereafter.
  • Excellent/Good
  • Visa
  • Select to apply online
  • Earn 75,000 bonus points if you spend $6,000 on the Account Owner's card in the first 180 days from account opening.
  • Earn 5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Center when using your card.
  • Earn 4X points on travel, gas and EV charging stations* on the first $150,000 in combined annual spend (*excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs).
  • Earn 2X points on dining, takeout, restaurant delivery and cell service providers.
  • Earn 1X points on all other eligible spend.
  • Earn a $25 statement credit for every three consecutive monthly taxi or rideshare trips.
  • $0 intro annual fee for the first year, $95 per year thereafter.
  • Points transfer between business and consumer U.S. Bank Altitude products (excluding Reserve).
  • Airport lounge access - Priority Pass Digital annual membership with access to more than 1,700 VIP lounges worldwide, plus four complimentary visits per membership year.
  • Take control of your card spend with U.S. Bank Spend Management—a game-changing platform for monitoring and managing business expenses.
  • Terms and conditions apply.

Review additional details for U.S. Bank Business Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card

More Info

U.S. Bank Business Shield Visa® Card

4.5
CompareCredit Score

on U.S. Bank's secure site

  • 0% intro on purchases for 12 billing cycles and 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 billing cycles, then 16.24% - 25.24% Variable APR.
  • Earn 5% cash back on prepaid air, hotels, and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Center when using your card.
  • Earn a $50 annual statement credit after $5,000 in purchases made through the Travel Center when using your card.
  • $0
  • Excellent/Good
  • Visa
  • Select to apply online
  • 0% Intro APR on purchase and balance transfers for 12 billing cycles. After that, a variable APR currently 16.24% - 25.24%.
  • No annual fee.
  • 5% cash back on prepaid air, hotels, and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Center when using your card.
  • $50 annual statement credit after $5,000 in purchases made through the Travel Center when using your card.
  • $0 fee ExtendPay offer annually (3 months).
  • Additional benefits include Extended Warranty, Purchase Protection, Cell Phone Protection, and Auto Rental Collision damage insurance.
  • Terms and conditions apply.

Review additional details for U.S. Bank Business Shield Visa® Card

More Info