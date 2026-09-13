Best U.S. Bank Credit Cards of September 2026
These are the best products for you based on your credit.
Last fact checked: Sep. 13, 2026
Best U.S. Bank Credit Cards of September 2026
Products from our Partners.
U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card
on U.S. Bank's secure site
- Earn $750 in cash back. Just spend $6,000 on the Account Owner's card in the first 180 days of opening your account.
- Earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Center when using your card, 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations (transactions of $200 or less)*, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants (*excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs), and 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases
- 0% intro on purchases for 12 billing cycles and 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 billing cycles, then 17.24% - 26.24% Variable
- $0
- Excellent/Good
U.S. Bank Business Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card
on U.S. Bank's secure site
- Earn 75,000 bonus points, worth $750 when redeemed for travel if you spend $6,000 on the Account Owner's card in the first 180 days from account opening.
- Earn 5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Center when using your card, 4X points on travel, gas and EV charging stations* on the first $150,000 in combined annual spend (*excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs), 2X points on dining, takeout, restaurant delivery and cell service providers, and 1X points on all other eligible spend
- Earn a $25 statement credit for every three consecutive monthly taxi or rideshare trips.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, $95 thereafter.
- Excellent/Good
U.S. Bank Business Shield™ Visa® Card
on U.S. Bank's secure site
- 0% intro on purchases for 12 billing cycles and 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 billing cycles, then 16.24% - 25.24% Variable APR.
- Earn 5% cash back on prepaid air, hotels, and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Center when using your card.
- Earn a $50 annual statement credit after $5,000 in purchases made through the Travel Center when using your card.
- $0
- Excellent/Good