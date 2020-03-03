Top 6 Reasons to Apply for a Personal Loan & How to Get up to $50,000

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

1) Pay Off Credit Cards

The number one reason most people take out a personal loan is because they have high interest credit card debt. Why should they pay high interest rates when there are lower interest rates available through personal loans?



The best way to refinance your credit cards is to take out a personal loan for the amount of your balance (may be a little extra if necessary) to pay off your debt.



This moves your debt from a high interest rate, to a lower interest rate, which can save you thousands of dollars over the term of the loan

2) Debt Consolidation

Like credit card refinancing, the second reason most people get a personal loans is to consolidate multiple debts. Managing multiple monthly payments is a pain. Why not consolidate those debts into one simple to manage monthly payment?



You can consolidation credit card debt, other loan debt, and more all under one payment to make your life easier.



3) Medical Debt

Millions of Americans are plagued by medical debt that keeps following them around. One of the best ways to get rid of those bill collectors is to pay them off using a low interest personal loan. You can get up to $50,000 to pay off or down your medical debt in as little as 24 hours.



Finally pay off your medical debt by applying a personal loan now.

4) Home Improvements

Another reason many people take out a personal loan is to make some needed improvements where they live. You could repaint that one room that needs a fresh coat or finally get the roof replaced so it stops leaking. Whatever your home improvement project, a personal loan can cover it.

5) Raise Your Credit Score

One of the best ways to raise your credit score is to take out a loan and pay it back on time to build a payment history. Many people who have less than perfect credit score use a personal loan as a cheaper option to help raise their credit score over time. For this option, we recommend taking out a small personal loan (around $2,000) with a low monthly payment to make sure you can pay it back on time.



6) Other Reasons

If you have an unexpected emergency or just need cash in general, you can apply for a personal loan to give you some extra breathing room in the budget.




