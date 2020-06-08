Vanguard Personal Advisor Services Review | CompareCredit.com

Where Vanguard Excels

Vanguard, the same company that revolutionized investing through index funds and rock bottom low-cost management fees, is now offering a hybrid service that provides investors with access to algorithmic trading (robo-advising) with the guidance and access to a personal financial advisor to create custom plans for you based on your ambitions and lifestyle.

Unlike other wealth management solutions, Vanguard advisors are salaried (no need to worry about commissions fueling their recommendations) and hold fiduciary status, meaning they will always act in your best interests.

Is Vanguard right for you?

Vanguard advisors can help you with your entire financial picture. From growing investments, to tax strategies, estate planning and even guidance on philanthropic giving, a Vanguard advisor is there for you.

The average management fee for the industry is 1.08%¹, because Vanguard’s ethos is low-cost solutions, the management fee for their hybrid solution is just 0.30%. (72% cheaper than the industry average, that’s a huge discount.)

When you invest with Vanguard advisors, you’re in good company.

The accounts that can be managed through Vanguard Advisors are individual and joint brokerage accounts, roth IRA, traditional IRA, rollover, SEP, SIMPLE IRAs, and Trusts. (Sorry, no 401(k)s at this time – although you could convert an old 401(k) into an IRA to take advantage of this service. Speak with a Vanguard Advisor to see how.)

The best time to start investing was 20 years ago, the second-best time is right now.

All investing subject to risk, including possible loss of money invested.

