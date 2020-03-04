Frequently Asked Questions

You have the right to one free credit report annually from each of the three biggest consumer reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian, Transunion), which you can order at annualcreditreport.com. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, you may also get a free report if you suspect you’ve been a victim of fraud, you plan to apply for unemployment, or you’re a recipient of public welfare assistance, to name a few reasons. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay up to $12.50 for a report (though, by law, a credit reporting company can charge no more than that for a report).