CompareCredit | 10 Secret Benefits of Credit Cards That You Need to Know About

You already know that credit cards can help you make purchases when you’re low on cash. You may even be savvy enough to take advantage of perks like rewards and cash-back offers. But did you know that many credit cards offer bonuses ranging from travel insurance to VIP access to clubs and events? Often tucked away in the fine print of your card issuer’s disclosure statement, these little-known credit card benefits can help you save big whether you’re shopping, traveling, or just grabbing a bite to eat.

Every credit card is different, so be sure to review your product program guide or chat with a customer service representative to be sure that you fully understand the benefits of your membership. And when shopping around for a new credit card, look for the little extras like these that will help maximize every dollar you spend.