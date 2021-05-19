Amazon Prime Credit Card l Credit Card Review l CompareCredit

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

For the Amazon Prime member, there’s a lot to like about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card from Chase. They also offer an Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card for non-Prime members, but Prime membership unlocks significantly more rewards, like 5% back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods purchases, versus 3% for non-members.

While both cards have no annual fees, a Prime membership will set you back $99 a year – which includes free shipping on Prime-qualified purchases as well as the basic Amazon Prime streaming plan. So, you’ll get all that in addition to 5% back. The surprising aspect of that 5% cash back is there is no cap to how much you can earn in rewards.

On either card, you’ll get 2% back on all gas station, restaurant, and drugstore purchases. For everything else, it’s 1% back.

The Equal Payment Plan Option

These Chase-backed cards offer another convenience for the dedicated Amazon shopper – there’s an opportunity to break purchases into 6, 12, or 18 equal payments. The minimum price for items varies depending on the length of payments selected -- $50 minimum purchase can be spread over 6 months, $250 over 12 months, and $500 over 18 months. These payments can have 0% APR if done within any applicable promotion period; but consider yourself warned – you will not accrue rewards or cash back on anything you’ve bought through the equal payment plan.

Strategizing for Getting Cash Back

As far as strategies go for maxing out your Amazon cash back, it’s basically down to you doing your homework about what you can or can’t buy on Amazon. The “Wild West” of the Amazon Marketplace means you can buy a phenomenal array of products through the online retailer these days. Not all products will be well-priced, though, so getting 5% back on an overpriced product isn’t a win.

Still, the variety available does make Amazon’s among the most powerful online shopping credit cards, as there are great deals to be had. Look for things like “add-on” items where Amazon gives competitive prices on some items, then you can get another 5% off with your rewards on that purchase.

Then there’s the Amazon savvy shopper’s world of subscriptions, where savings really add up on already well-priced items.

For things you know you’ll use constantly, like your vitamin C or a favorite hand cream, simply choose the “subscribe” option when available. Get a couple subscriptions happening and you’ll save just 5% on the price. But subscribe to over five qualified products and you may be eligible for 15% off the regular price on each of those subscribed products – and that’s before getting 5% back from your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card.

For the commitment-phobic out there, know that the subscription option is infinitely adjustable – you initially pick how often you want the product delivered (one through six months) and, anywhere down the line, you can adjust a scheduled shipment via cancelling it altogether or changing when it’s due to ship. Adjusting the shipment doesn’t affect your discount, either. I do this frequently with my vitamin subscriptions as I’ll often forget to take them and won’t need a new bottle for a few more weeks.

Reading the Fine Print

The sign-up promotion varies so check to see if one applies, but it often includes Amazon gift cards for online spending, 0% APR on payment plan purchases for a promotional period, and so on.

The Amazon card comes with other protections and perks too – like no foreign transaction fees for those who travel, roadside assistance, collision damage waiver on car rentals, travel safeguards that include lost baggage insurance, emergency assistance, and more.

You don’t even need to leave home for added protection, though, since the card also includes purchase protection and extended warranty protection in some situations.

Just One of Many Cards

Ultimately, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card from Chase is a “lifestyle card” that makes sense if it’s your lifestyle they’re targeting. If you’re an avid Amazon shopper and there’s a Whole Foods near you, it might be the perfect no cap, big reward card for you.

For non-partnered cards with the most flexibility, the card’s 5% revolving categories might come with caps, but their introductory double-cash-back program for the first year really adds up.



