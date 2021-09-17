Wells Fargo Reflect Card Review | CompareCredit.com

If you're looking for a long 0% intro APR period on purchases or balance transfers, then this is the card for you. The is the newest card from Wells Fargo and is specifically designed to help consumers save money with low interest rates by offering nearly two years of 0% intro APR.

What You Need to Know

The comes with a jaw-dropping 0% intro APR of up to 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Yes, that means you can get nearly two years of breathing-room to escape credit card interest. After the intro period is up, the ongoing APR will be a competitive 12.99% to 24.99% variable APR.

This extra-long intro APR period can be extremely helpful. Say you need to finance a big purchase – maybe you need to buy a new refrigerator or pay for some auto repairs. With the , you essentially have 0% financing for that transaction for up to 21 months.

Also, if you have a high balance with your current credit card and are spinning your wheels with a steep interest rate, the 0% intro APR for qualifying balance transfers on this card could be a lifesaver. That’s because when you transfer your balance to the , every penny of your payments will go towards the principle of your balance during the introductory period.

How Does it Work?

This powerful card offers 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. But there is a helpful Intro APR extension of up to 3 months as long as you make on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods. That adds up to a total of up to 21 months for 0% intro APR!

It’s also important to note that balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5% applies, with a minimum $5.

Should I get this card?

If you’re looking for the longest possible period of intro APR to save money with a low interest rate, then YES! We have yet to find a credit card with a longer 0% intro period.

Lastly the comes with no annual fee and $600 of complimentary Cell Phone Protection coverage. Apply today and start saving with low interest rates!