Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card Review | CompareCredit.com

The perfect cash back credit card has finally arrived. On July 1st, Wells Fargo launched what is sure to be a consumer favorite for the best cash back credit card – meet the .

What You Need to Know

Simply put, this is the best cash back card we have ever seen. And we don't say that lightly. Let's dive into the benefits of this stellar cash rewards card and unpack why it is such a groundbreaking offer:

Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases – no restrictions, no rotating categories, and no quarterly caps!

– no restrictions, no rotating categories, and no quarterly caps! $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases & qualifying balance transfers, then

on purchases & qualifying balance transfers, then $0 Annual Fee

Cash Rewards Like You've Never Seen

The offers an unbeatable 2% cash rewards on purchases. There are no restrictions, no special categories, and no limit on how much cash back you can earn. This is the first card ever to offer consumers a flat-rate 2% cash back program without any special catch.

Whether you're using the card for groceries, dining, online shopping, or just paying monthly bills, you earn the same lucrative rate of 2% cash back – no hassle, no gimmicks. Cash back has never been easier!

Hefty Bonus: $200 in Cash Rewards

That unlimited 2% cash back is pretty astonishing by itself, but the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card doesn't stop there. You also earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months.

While it's true that some credit cards offer the same $200 bonus with a lower spending requirement of $500, none of those cards also come with unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. With such a high earning rate, you'll want to use this card for every purchase, and most consumers will have no problem hitting the minimum spend requirement within the first 3 months.

0% intro APR & No Annual Fee

With such generous a cash rewards offer you would think this card comes with an annual, right? WRONG. There is a $0 annual fee with the Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card – one more reason why this card is sure to become a consumer favorite.

Last, but not least, you even receive a lengthy 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases & qualifying balance transfers. That's well over a year to pay down your balance interest free and can be a lifesaver if you need to finance a big purchase or transfer a balance from an existing credit card. After the intro period is up, your variable APR will be .