Best Cash Rewards Bonus Card of 2023

Why We Rate This The Top Cash Rewards Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's $200 bonus offer is the best bonus deal I've seen in my years of reviewing credit cards. The people signing up for this card are the ones who want to tap into the easy cash bonus without having to spend much, and without all the strings attached.

I realize that describes most people, which explains why this card has become so popular.

If you sign up online today you can receive a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months — that's like earning 40% back on your first $500! This is one of the easiest bonuses to earn. Many other cards require as much as 4 times more spend to earn a similar bonus.

More than a Cash Rewards Card

Looking to make a big purchase or transfer a balance from your current card? This card's long intro period will save you a bundle. Enjoy on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, and thereafter. It's like taking a 15-month vacation from paying interest.

Personally, I love this card because it takes the hassle out of earning cash rewards – there are no rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash rewards won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn. With the lucrative combo of 0% intro APR and cash rewards on purchases, this card might be the perfect fit to help you save big. And to top it off, there is no annual fee.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great fit for most people — who doesn't love a $200 bonus, earning unlimited 2% cash rewards, no interest for over a year, and no annual fee?

This is why I personally use this card and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features is too good to pass up and there's no guarantee how much longer they'll be offering it.

Who Should Get This Card The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great fit for those who want to earn the highest possible flat-rate cash rewards on purchases, all while paying no annual fee.

Consumers who still need to do some significant shopping while waiting to pay down old balances will love the 0% intro APR for over a year.



Other $200 Cash Rewards Card Options

