Best Cash Rewards Bonus Card of 2023

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

There’s usually no way to say just one card is better than all the rest. This is not one of those times. Our whole business is to compare all sorts of cards. We look at their rewards, interest rates, fees, and fun perks that can make for a pretty confusing financial landscape. And after all that analysis, we’ve distilled our expertise down to one very simple statement. For most people, the is the top credit card of 2023. Here's why it's the best choice for the average consumer.

$200 Welcome Bonus

The huge bonus is now even easier to earn. Until recently, those approved for the card had to spend $1,000 during the first 3 months of card membership. Now, that minimum has been cut in half. After just $500 worth of purchases, you’ll earn the bonus. No points to add up, no complicated redemption schedules to figure out. Just a straightforward payout of cash rewards. Simple and satisfying.

2% Unlimited Cash Rewards

Simplicity and satisfaction don’t stop at the initial big bonus. The earns you 2% cash rewards on every purchase. That’s it. At gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, or the most random purchase you can think of at any store you can find — it all counts and it all earns you 2%. This hassle-free structure is one of the biggest reasons we love this card. Finding the best deals and making the smartest financial decisions can seem like an endless game. With this card, just signing up means you’ve already won.

0% Intro APR for 15 Months

We’ve been talking a lot about money, but now let’s focus on time. More than a year’s worth. The introductory period on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers means you can forget about interest until well into 2024. As you’ve probably noticed, the cost of borrowing money is substantial right now. Who knows when interest rates are going to settle back down to their previous levels. It makes access to that 0% APR offer all the more valuable.

No Annual Fee

If you’ve been shopping around for a rewards card recently, you’ve likely been inundated with offers of points, cash, exclusive deals, and competitive perks. But at what price? Things like lounge access at the airport or upgrading the color of your credit card can cost hundreds of dollars every year in annual fees. We’re happy to report that the annual fee helps set it apart from many pricy competitors. No annual fee = no-brainer.

Who Should Get This Card The is a great fit for most people. It’s a tough to find combo — A $200 bonus, unlimited 2% cash rewards, and no interest for over a year that won’t cost a penny in annual fees.

is a great fit for most people. It’s a tough to find combo — A $200 bonus, unlimited 2% cash rewards, and no interest for over a year that won’t cost a penny in annual fees. It’s also a good fit for those who want the added security of up to $600 in cell phone coverage since life is unpredictable and being without your phone is a nightmare.

If you like quick cash and have good to excellent credit, this card’s for you.



The Rest of the Best

If the doesn’t feel like the right choice for you, that’s ok. While we feel it’s the best overall credit on the market right now, perhaps you’re looking for something more specific. If so, here are our favorite alternatives.