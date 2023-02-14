70,000 Bonus Miles Are Just the Beginning

Three words: annual companion fare. It’s the game-changing perk that gets you a second ticket from just $122 ($99 plus taxes and fees from $23) once a year.

Every now and then a travel card comes along with a true differentiator. Something that sets it apart from the pack. The Alaska Airlines Visa® Credit Card is a perfect example. For the right type of traveler, I think it’s a must-have card.

Bottom Line: LIMITED TIME ONLINE OFFER! Get 70,000 Bonus Miles plus Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare™ from $122 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) with this offer. To qualify, make $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.

Earn 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, 2 miles for every $1 spent on eligible gas, cable, streaming services and local transit including ride share purchases, and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.

$95 annual fee

If you’re flying primarily on the east coast, this card probably isn’t for you. But with a card called the Alaska Airlines Visa®, we’re guessing that’s not a surprise. However, if you can incorporate Alaska Airlines into your travel roster, you owe it to yourself to consider this offer. The 70,000 bonus miles speak for themselves. Above that initial haul, you’ll pile on more miles with every purchase—doubling up on gas, cable, streaming, and ride-sharing. Keep in mind that those categories don’t change, so much of your monthly high-dollar spending will continue to earn you rewards faster. You will have to fork over $95 for an annual fee, but with the rewards-earning potential of this card, we think that’s money very well spent.

As one of the more specialized travel rewards cards around, this choice lets travelers who routinely fly Alaska Airlines really clean up. On top of the annual companion fare and the triple miles for every dollar spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases, you can count on free checked bags—not only for you—but up to 6 guests on the same reservation. Throw in no blackout dates when booking with miles and no foreign transaction fees and you can really see how solid this Bank of America offer can be for a left-coaster who’s not afraid to go big on brand loyalty.

Who Should Get This Card Travelers looking to take advantage of the very generous annual companion fare offer

Those based on the west coast or planning to fly to Hawaii or Alaska

Shoppers comfortable with paying off their rewards card in full each billing period

