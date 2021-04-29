TJ Maxx Credit Card Review l Credit Card Review l CompareCredit

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Homegoods and Sierra Trading Post are all large box stores we have all visited at least once looking for a good deal. Now you can spend like a pro and earn rewards at all these stores with the TJX Rewards Credit Card.

Our experts have broken down the reasons you should and shouldn’t consider the TJX Credit Card.

TJX Rewards Credit Card Benefits Offered to You

Initial Discount & On-Going Offers – Once approved for the TJX Reward Credit Card, you’ll receive a 10% coupon on your next purchase at any of the TJX stores. After the initial discount, you’ll receive discounted offers throughout the year.

– Once approved for the TJX Reward Credit Card, you’ll receive a 10% coupon on your next purchase at any of the TJX stores. After the initial discount, you’ll receive discounted offers throughout the year. Reward Points – As you spend at all four stores, you’ll earn 5 points for every dollar spent. And every 1,000 points, you’ll earn a $10 coupon to use. If you are approved for the TJX Mastercard, you’ll also earn 1 point for every $1 spent outside of the TJ Maxx family of stores.

TJX Rewards Credit Card Drawbacks

Limited Reward Earnings – If you are approved for the store card, you’ll only be able to use the card at TJX stores and the 1 point on purchases made with the TJX Mastercard outside of the TJX stores compared to many other store and non-store cards is much less than you could be earning.

– If you are approved for the store card, you’ll only be able to use the card at TJX stores and the 1 point on purchases made with the TJX Mastercard outside of the TJX stores compared to many other store and non-store cards is much less than you could be earning. No Intro APR Offer - You won't be enjoying an interest free period when you sign up for this card.

You won't be enjoying an interest free period when you sign up for this card. VERY High Interest Rate – You do not want to carry a balance with this card. The 26.99% variable APR is significantly higher than most credit cards in the market - including other store cards!

Our Final Recommendation for Best Credit Card for You

If you are an exclusive shopper at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods or Sierra Trading Post then this could be a great option for you. Or if you are looking to make a large purchase at one of these locations, then the 10% off intro offer could be a nice bonus but make sure you pay it off quickly, so you’re not hit with the high interest.

But if you are looking for a rewards program that rewards you for your everyday shopping or just want a better intro offer discount, we would recommend looking into some different options as the TJX Rewards Credit Card is rather limited.

Disclaimer: CompareCredit works to keep its information accurate and up to date. All information and offers in this article are up to date as of May 2021. This information may be different than what you see when you visit a financial institution, service provider or specific product’s site. When considering and applying for a new credit card, please review the most up to date Terms & Conditions of the financial institution.

*Author’s Note: There are two TJX Credit Cards, the TJX Mastercard and TJX Store Card. When you apply, you will be approved for the card that matches your credit worthiness, so for our purposes, we’re reviewing the benefits for both cards. Want to improve your credit score? Check out our article here.

