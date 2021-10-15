CompareCredit's Expert Tips to Pick the Best Holiday Credit Card

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

The holidays are coming. Before we know it, sleigh bells will be ringing and jingling. The Season of giving can also mean the Season of Spending. It’s a good idea to have a plan for how to balance seasonal travel, home décor needs, gift lists and other expenses during the holiday season. If you’re planning to do a lot of shopping, we have some expert tips to make the most of your holiday shopping.

But first you need to compare and pick the right credit card. A great credit card can be a big help to your holiday spending, and can offer a nice assist to your personal finances too. From a big sign up bonus that gets you the points you need for vacation, to a high rate of cash back to help offset your holiday spending. There’s something for everyone.

Here our expert’s top tips for picking a credit card out for the holiday season:

1. Look into a 0% Intro Purchase APR Card.

Ready to make a big purchase for your family to have an extra special holiday season? Or maybe you want to take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Either way a 0% Intro Purchase APR card could make a lot of sense this holiday season.

These cards will allow you to make your big holiday purchases without having to pay interest on your balance until the end of the introductory period. With certain cards offering almost two years of no interest, this holiday season could be the year to take advantage of these generous welcome offers.

2. Compare Different Introductory Offers.

Have you considered a new credit card for the holidays, but don’t think it’s quite worth it? Or maybe you’re happy with the rewards you are currently earning. That's a great spot to be in. But it doesn’t mean you couldn’t still be earning more.

The holidays are a wonderful time of year to take advantage of an introductory offer with a new credit card. With many cards offering reward bonuses for reaching a certain spending minimum, as the holiday season spending racks up, you’ll find yourself earning your way into some big bonuses.

3. Utilize Multiple Credit Cards For Different Spending

If you have a cash back credit card, it may be worth considering a travel rewards card. Or maybe you have a great gas card, but you could be due to bump up your grocery rewards . Brushing up on your current and potential reward categories is a great way to take advantage of all your different types of holiday spending.

Money back rewards – these cards offer great rewards assurance you’ll be making the most of all your different types of day-to-day spending.

– these cards offer great rewards assurance you’ll be making the most of all your different types of day-to-day spending. Dining & groceries rewards - if you’re planning on taking family out to dinner or hosting the family at your house for the big holiday meal. A dining and groceries reward card could have you earning up to 6% cash back depending on which card you pick.

- if you’re planning on taking family out to dinner or hosting the family at your house for the big holiday meal. A dining and groceries reward card could have you earning up to 6% cash back depending on which card you pick. Travel & gas rewards – if you’re planning on visiting your relatives or taking a family vacation to a warmer climate during the holidays season, then a travel rewards card can be a great way to reach your destination.

Just make sure to keep track of your balance each month as you juggle between cards. Keep a shared spreadsheet on your phone or computer to take note of expenses as they come in through the season.