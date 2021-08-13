The Best Credit Cards for Tailgating l College Football l Student Credit Cards l CompareCredit

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

Fall is here, students are returning to campuses across the country and all that means is it is time for the return of college football. Maybe you’re ready to start filing into the student section singing along to your fight song, or maybe you prefer the “best seat in the house” and like to watch the game from fraternity row, either way it’s time to celebrate Saturday mornings again.

The last thing you want to worry about on game day is carrying a bunch of cash around or worrying how you’re going to buy a jumbo bucket of 100 wings. And as a student it can be hard to always finance your game days in the moment. The team over at CompareCredit has you covered; our experts have laid out some of the best options for credit cards to get you through game day.

The Pregame Preparation

Depending on who you are and how you like to psych yourself up for the big game, tailgates can range from mild to absolutely wild.

You could be one of those people who like to anxiously discuss the freshman quarterbacks last week of practice, how your defense is going to cover the Heisman contender lining up on the other side and maliciously dissect every word of your coaches Thursday press conference. All you and your friends need is a party platter and a few cases of beer to psych yourself up for the next 4+ hours of gridiron battle.

On the other hand maybe you like to celebrate every Saturday morning like it is the last one of the season. There are DJs, kegs (and eggs), drinking games and cornhole and everyone is covered in head-to-toe school spirit. Heck, you may even forget when kickoff is!

From coast-to-coast everyone has their traditions and ways they like to prepare for the game, but what isn’t different is the need to pay for it. That’s where the card comes in handy. This card allows you to earn 1% cash back on all purchases with 5% cash back on a rotating quarterly calendar, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Use this card to make all your game day purchases and you’ll be able to use it to make next week’s tailgate a little cheaper.

Hitting the Road to Take on the Rival

Load up the car, its rivalry week. Time to take to the highway as its time to infiltrate your opponent’s stadium. As you travel to your destination, you’re going to need gas, road trip snacks, and you’ll probably hit a restaurant or bar (or two) while you’re out of town.

Traveling as a student can be expensive, even if you’re doing it in the cheapest way possible. That’s where the card comes in handy. This card is going to make life in opponents’ territory a little bit easier. Not to mention that cash back will surely come in handy when it’s time to celebrate that coveted road win.

Bottom Line

Whether you are a Bama fan (roll tide) on your way to another College Football Playoff, or you’re readying for the battle for the Cortaca Jug, You only get so many fall Saturday mornings in your college career, and you don’t want to waste a second of football game day running to the ATM for cash or stressing about how you’re going to cover the coast of a Bowl Game. Set yourself up for success with one of these credit cards and get ready for a big college football season.