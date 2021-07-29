Best Business Credit Cards for a Growing Business l Business Credit Cards l CompareCredit

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

Last year was a year of uncertainty. With COVID-19 keeping people at home, it was unclear when (or even if) things would ever go back to normal. But rather than waiting around, entrepreneurs around the country took the opportunity to start their dream business. In fact, the period from March 2020 to June 2021, has hit a record high for new business formation. With a total of six million filings for new businesses since the pandemic began, May 2021 alone saw half a million applications for new businesses.

And, as any entrepreneur can tell you, a business requires capital – whether you're a one-person show solely providing online sources or starting to build out an organization and looking for space to rent. It all means finding the best business card for a growing business.

Depending on what you’re doing, there are a few things to consider for the best business cards for growing companies in 2021:

1. The Quickly Growing Company

If you’re going from meeting to meeting or you’re hiring more sales reps all the time, you need a business credit card that can help support all of your growing business.

You should start by thinking about how you’re going to calculate expenses every time someone on the team uses a credit card. One of the biggest mistakes a quickly growing company can make is handing out cards before they’re ready for it.

Instead, look into business credit cards with low interest rates. That way, if expenses get stuck in limbo or payment processing gets delayed, you’re not paying for the credit cards, too. Some cards even offer businesses 0% APR for the first twelve months.

Our Recommendation: The - This card offers (then ). Giving your business the ability to buy inventory, invest in a fleet of vehicles, finance a new office space or spend on any other big business need with the ability to space out your payments over the next year, giving you the cash flexibility every business needs. Plus, you’ll earn . There is a annual fee.

2. The Online Startup

Did you just start an Etsy shop? Build a Shopify website?

Now, it’s probably time to look into a graphic designer, or a website manager. Maybe you need some help with copywriting.

Whatever the expense, the right credit card for a growing business can help make sure that you’re ready for the next big step.

Our advice? Get a card with big cashback rewards and, if you’re planning to make a lot of transactions, get one with no cap. That way, even as you’re paying to build your business, you’re making a little cash back on it.

Our Recommendation: The - This card will give you a great flat cash back rate with . It also offers new card holders .

3. For the Brick & Mortar Stores

If you just opened up a new storefront, first off - congrats. This new business boom might kick off the next generation of retail. And you need the best business credit card for that.

While our advice about low interest APR and cashback is still important for retailers, you may also want to research cards that offer specific rewards for specific purchases. That way, if you’re spending on specific business categories, you actually get even better rewards on those purchases.

Our Recommendation: - Best credit card for retail and businesses that need to float purchases. main benefit is that it allows you to take up to 60 days to pay with no interest, when you pay your minimum due by the Payment Due Date and gives you .

Starting Off Right

If it’s your first business, you’re going to need all the rewards you can get from your credit card. Think about your card like one of your employees - your card, too, should be helping build the business. By researching the best options for your business, you can find a card that helps you grow every time you invest in the next thing for your company.