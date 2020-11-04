Why It's Time to Ditch Your Store Credit Card l CompareCredit

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

Store credit cards from places like Old Navy, Kohls, Target, and more seem like a great idea at the register but come with some major drawbacks.



We’ll briefly go through some of these drawbacks, then show the credit cards you should be using instead.

No 0% Intro APR

Most store credit cards do not offer 0% Intro APR for any amount of time. Many of the cards shown below provide 0% Intro APR until 2022!

Cash Back is limited

Most store credit cards allow you to only redeem cash back at their store, or a group of stores that they own. Each of the recommended cards on this list allow you to redeem cash back for any purchase as a statement credit. You’ll no longer be caged into redeeming your cash back at one store.

Incredibly High Interest

Store credit cards can charge you up to 26.99% in interest charges. Depending on your credit worthiness and after the long 0% Intro APR period you could get an interest rate as low as 13.99%. That’s almost half of what a store credit card could charge you.



The choice is simple, ditch your store credit card for one of the cards below and enjoy 0% Intro APR, more flexible cash back, and avoid high on-going interest charges.