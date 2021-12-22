Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card | CompareCredit Expert Review

The Best Balance Transfer Available

Balance transfer credit cards are basically measured by a single standard — time. It's all about how much time they give you to pay down debt without interest. By that standard, the longest balance transfer offer available is obvious. And the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card is it.

This brand-new card currently offers a 0% introductory APR on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers for up to 21 months — that's 0% until nearly 2024. It's a best-in-class deal that's simply unprecedented in today's market.

A Look Inside the Numbers

Sharp financial minds know the devil's in the details. So, let's take a closer look at how this extra-long 0% APR balance transfer deal is structured. To start with, this card offers 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Then, as long as you continue to make on-time minimum payments, that 0% APR extends up to 3 months for a grand total of 21 months interest-free.

That's just shy of two years to pay down your balance, without the worry of more interest accumulating. After the lengthy intro period is up, your variable APR will fall between 12.99% to 24.99%. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a balance transfer fee of up to 5%, minimum of $5.

Can You Do Any Better with a Different Balance Transfer Card?

In short, we don't think so. On top of almost two years at 0% APR on both purchases AND balance transfers plus great perks like the credit toward cell phone protection, you get to take advantage of this offer while paying no annual fee.

Remember, for BT cards it's all about time. We suggest not wasting any time waiting to apply for the premier balance transfer card on the market. Then taking your time to pay down your balance with no additional interest for up to 21 months.