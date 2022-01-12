Credit Cards with $200 Bonus & Unlimited Cash Back

At the moment, wise shoppers like you have some truly inviting offers to choose from when it comes to cash back credit cards. After all, why not earn an easy $200 Cash Back when purchasing your next big-ticket item, like that new iPhone 13 Pro you've had your eye on? These cards come with more than just bonus perks, too. Simply using one of these cards to pick up your daily essentials and even utilities could earn you thousands of dollars a year for spending the same amount you would normally — but spending it smarter.
We've compared the most compelling cash back credit cards on the market and have narrowed the field to the best two. Both of our picks offer:
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
Product Details
- One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 14.99%-24.99% variable APR after that
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
First, let's look at the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card. The popular card has been a consumer favorite for nearly a decade, and for good reason! You earn an easy $200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Simply put, that is lightning-fast access to bonus dollars. While you can collect your bonus quickly, you don't have to worry about using that cash or the cash back from purchases anytime soon. That's because all of the unlimited cash you'll earn with the competitive 1.5% cash back rate, will never expire. You've got a lifetime to accumulate cash and you've also got 15 months of 0% intro APR on purchases, then 14.99% - 24.99% (Variable). The price for all this time? $0 Annual Fee.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Product Details
- $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
- 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.
- 3% cash back on dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases
- 5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 14.99% - 24.74%.
- No annual fee.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® also comes with a super-easy $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Yep – that's like earning 40% cash back on your first $500 spent! On top of the steady 1.5% cash back on all purchases, this card offers UNLIMITED 3% cash back on dining and drugstores, plus 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase. And yes, that 3% on dining even includes takeout and eligible delivery services. Domino's anyone?
Despite the generous cash back offer, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® also comes with no annual fee with some interest-free time as well. You're covered with a 15-month 0% intro APR period on purchases. After that, the ongoing APR is 14.99% - 24.74% Variable.
Bottom Line
If you're going to use your credit card each month, why not earn cash back on every dollar? Depending on how you shop and your financial strategy, there's a cash back card tailored to you. Ready? Applications only take a couple of minutes and decisions often take less time than that.