Credit Cards with $200 Bonus & Unlimited Cash Back

At the moment, wise shoppers like you have some truly inviting offers to choose from when it comes to cash back credit cards. Simply using one of these cards to pick up your daily essentials, big-ticket items, and even utilities could earn you thousands of dollars a year for spending the same amount you would normally — but spending it smarter.
We've compared the most compelling cash back credit cards on the market and have narrowed the field to the best two. Our top picks offer these incredible perks:
- $200 sign-up bonus — simply meet the minimum spend requirements
- Cash Back on every purchase — Unlimited 1.5% Cash Back or 5% in your top category
- 0% intro APR — avoid high-interest rates into 2023
- $0 annual fee — no fee, no problem
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Bonus Cash$200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- Rewards Rate1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day
- Intro APR0% intro on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, 14.99% - 24.99% (Variable) thereafter
- Annual Fee$0
Product Details
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 14.99%-24.99% variable APR after that
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
First, let's look at the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card. The popular card has been a consumer favorite for nearly a decade, and for good reason! You earn an easy $200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Simply put, that is lightning-fast access to bonus dollars. While you can collect your bonus quickly, you don't have to worry about using that cash or the cash back from purchases anytime soon. That's because all of the unlimited cash you'll earn with the competitive 1.5% cash back rate, will never expire. You've got a lifetime to accumulate cash and you've also got 15 months of 0% intro APR on purchases, then 14.99% - 24.99% (Variable). The price for all this time? $0 Annual Fee.
Citi Custom Cash℠ Card
- Sign Up BonusEarn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Rewards Rate5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Intro APR0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, 13.99% – 23.99% (Variable) after that
- Annual Fee$0
Product Details
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% - 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.
- No Annual Fee
- Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash℠ Card account per person.
The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card also comes with a super-easy $200 Bonus after you spend just $750 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Yep – earning that bonus is like getting over 25% cash back! But what really makes this card stand out is the one-of-a-kind 5% Cash Back offer: earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Let that sink in. Maybe one month you spend a lot on groceries, but the next month you spend more on travel. With the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card you can rest assured that you’re always earning a top cash back rate for your spending because you will automatically earn 5% back in your top category. There is no other credit card out there that does this. Trust me, I’ve looked. To top it off, the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card comes with no annual fee with some interest-free time as well. You’re covered with a 15-month 0% intro APR period on purchases. After that, the ongoing APR is 13.99% – 23.99% (Variable).
Bottom Line
If you're going to use your credit card each month, why not earn cash back on every dollar? Depending on how you shop and your financial strategy, there's a cash back card tailored to you. Ready? Applications only take a couple of minutes and decisions often take less time than that.