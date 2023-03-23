Unlock the Benefits of Priority Pass with these Top Credit Cards

As you’re rushing to make your flight, airport lounges seem like a distant dream. And while airport lounges are meant for the airline’s top customers, they’re also accessible to Priority Pass members. This blog will help you understand Priority Pass basics and how credit cards can help unlock lounge access.

Priority Pass is the world’s largest independent airport lounge access program that offers members access to over 1,300 airport lounges and experiences in 600 cities across 148 countries. With this many options, you can travel around for years and never hit the same lounge twice. Imagine all the unique foods, lounging spaces, and drinks you'll be able to try when you travel enroll with Priority Pass.

With the Priority Pass app, you can activate your account for free and benefit from a host of additional features to make your airport experience more rewarding.

Enrollment in priority pass gives you access to these lounges worldwide as well as a variety of other benefits such as statement credits, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, and more.

However, if the lounge is full, don’t fret; we’ve got your back. We’ll tell you about the amenities you can expect in lounges and guest policies that might help you. Sounds exciting? Let’s get into it!

Priority Pass Basics

If you’re a frequent traveler, you may be familiar with priority pass, the world’s largest airport lounge access program. It is a membership club that offers access to airport lounges around the world. With priority pass membership, you can enjoy complimentary refreshments and quiet spaces in airports, which can help reduce travel fatigue and make your trip more enjoyable.

Membership to priority pass comes in different forms. If you opt for platinum membership (you'll get this tier automatically through our top credit cards), you will get access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide. On top of free access, priority pass members also earn credits for each lounge visit that can be redeemed for discounts or other rewards. Depending on your membership level, you can also enjoy priority boarding privileges and other perks.

If you're anything like us and travel as much as possible to corners around the world, priority pass membership can prove to be an invaluable perk for travelers.

Priority Pass vs. Priority Pass Select Membership levels



