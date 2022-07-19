Petal® 1 "No Annual Fee" Visa® Credit Card | CompareCredit Expert Review

I realize that describes most people, which explains why so many Fingerhut customers are also signing up for a Petal® Card.

If you have a Fingerhut account, but are looking for that 'next step' in your credit-building journey, the may be the perfect card for you. This Annual Fee offer is the best deal for building credit that I've seen in my years of reviewing credit cards. The people signing up for this card are the ones who are fed up with high fees and want to earn cash back while they build credit.

Why You Should Add Petal® 1 to your Wallet

While Fingerhut can be a useful tool to get started with building credit, nothing can replace the ease and convenience of a true credit card.

Carrying the Petal® 1 "No Annual Fee" Visa® Credit Card means you can shop at any online retailer or in-person store.

The is a true credit card that reports to all 3 major credit bureaus and doesn't require any deposit to open an account.

As long as you pay your bills on time and don't carry too much debt, adding a second credit account to your name is proven to boost your credit score over time.

Plus, if you sign up online today you can receive between 2% and 10% cash back from select merchants. This is the highest cash back rate I've seen from a credit card for people with .

Personally, I love this card because it lets you earn cash back and build credit at the same time – all while paying no annual fee.

Who Should Get This Card

is a great fit for anyone who wants to build credit — with credit limits up to $5,000, no annual fee, and cash back on purchases, this offer is too good to pass up.

Many people get started with rebuilding their credit at Fingerhut, but the smart ones know that adding a true credit card is an excellent money move. With Petal®, you can easily see if you're pre-approved online in seconds without impacting your credit score – what do you have to lose?

I've personally been recommending this card for years to all my friends with . The Petal® 1 card comes with a uniquely rich combination of features and there's no guarantee how much longer they'll be offering it.

