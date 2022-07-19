Petal® 1 "No Annual Fee" Visa® Credit Card | CompareCredit Expert Review

I realize that describes most people, which explains why so many Credit One cardholders are also signing up for a Petal® Card.

If you have a credit card from Credit One, but are looking for that 'next step' in your credit-building journey, the may be the perfect card for you. This Annual Fee offer is the best deal for building credit that I've seen in my years of reviewing credit cards. The people signing up for this card are the ones who are fed up with high fees and want to earn cash back while they build credit.

Why You Should Add Petal® 1 to your Wallet

Two words: Credit Utilization. There is a common myth that carrying multiple credit cards will hurt your credit score. The truth is, as long as you pay your bills on time and don't carry too much debt, having multiple credit cards open will actually BOOST your credit score over time.

That's because having access to more credit automatically lowers your overall credit utilization. In other words, you end up using a smaller percentage of the credit you have available, which can send your credit score up.

The Petal® 1 Visa® is the perfect card to add alongside your existing Credit One card because of its unique package of perks and benefits. When you sign up online today you can receive between 2% and 10% cash back from select merchants – this is the highest rewards rate I've seen from a credit card for people with .

With the Petal® card there is no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. It's a true credit card that reports to the 3 major credit bureaus and doesn't require any deposit to open an account.

Who Should Get This Card

is a great fit for anyone who wants to build credit — with credit limits up to $5,000, no annual fee, and cash back on purchases, this offer is too good to pass up.

Millions of people just like you have a credit card from Credit One, but the smart ones know that adding another card is an excellent money move. With Petal®, you can easily see if you're pre-approved online in seconds without impacting your credit score – what do you have to lose?

I've personally been recommending this card for years to all my friends with . The Petal® 1 card comes with a uniquely rich combination of features and there's no guarantee how much longer they'll be offering it.

Interested and want to find out if you're approved? You could get a decision in 60 seconds or less. Why wait? APPLY NOW