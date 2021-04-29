PayPal Credit Card Review l Credit Card Review l CompareCredit

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

There are many app-based credit cards out there nowadays. Many offer different rewards for the tech-savvy user or brand loyalist. But very few rivals the benefits and rewards of the OG online payment system, PayPal. The PayPal Credit Card offers some of the most robust rewards of any credit card currently available and our experts have broken down why you should consider the PayPal Credit Card as your next card.

PayPal Credit Card Benefits Offered to You

Unlimited Cash Back – The PayPal Credit Card offers holders unlimited 2% cash back on all eligible purchases. No categories, no confusing rewards calendars, no confusing terms. Just 2% cash back. And the best part, that cashback never expires.

– The PayPal Credit Card offers holders unlimited 2% cash back on all eligible purchases. No categories, no confusing rewards calendars, no confusing terms. Just 2% cash back. And the best part, that cashback never expires. No Annual Fee – There is no annual fee with the PayPal Credit Card and no foreign transaction fees.

PayPal Credit Card Drawbacks

No Welcome Bonus - There is no welcome bonus like you can get with several other rewards credit cards. You could be missing out on $150 to $1,000.

Interest Rates – The PayPal Credit Card features moderate to high interest rates depending on your creditworthiness and current economic environment. The ongoing variable APR ranges from 19.99% – 26.99%.

– The PayPal Credit Card features moderate to high interest rates depending on your creditworthiness and current economic environment. The ongoing variable APR ranges from 19.99% – 26.99%. No Intro APR Offer – Unlike some other cash back credit cards, the PayPal Credit Card doesn’t offer any intro offers. So, you’ll be paying interest each billing cycle from month one and won’t see any cash back bonuses.

Our Final Opinion on Which Card Is Best for You

If you are looking for an easy-to-use, good general use cash back credit card, it doesn’t get much better than the PayPal Credit Card. You’ll find the unlimited cash back and cash back anywhere as easy-to-use options that make earning and redeeming your rewards easy.

However, if you’re looking for rewards in a particular category, such as groceries or gas, then you might look at a different credit card with the ability to pick your reward categories. Plus, many cards offer better intro rewards that could make your first year as a cardholder a little sweeter…and less expensive.

