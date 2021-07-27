Best Credit Cards to Pay Your AT&T Phone Bill l CompareCredit

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

AT&T Customers - Did you know that you can cover your cell phone from loss and damage without any extra costs? When you pay your AT&T phone bill with the right card, you can! That’s right, simply by paying your AT&T phone bill with one of the cards below gets your phone covered for up to $800 per claim!

When you have cell phone protection from one of the cards below, you can worry less about cracking your screen and focus on taking that perfect selfie.



Note: These cards are designed for people with a 670+ credit score. Don’t have a 670+ credit score? You should check out these cards.