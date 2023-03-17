Best Credit Cards for Medical Expenses

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

Whether it's an unexpected trip to the ER or a regular dental procedure, it's no secret that the cost of medical bills can be an unwelcome surprise.

One tip to help offset the cost of expensive medical bills is to pay with the right credit card. With 0% intro APR for nearly two years or a $200 Cash Back sign-up bonus, these cards can help you save.