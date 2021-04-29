JCPenney Credit Card Review l Credit Card Review l CompareCredit

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

One of America’s first and longest-standing department stores now offers one of the best store credit cards on the market. Whether you’re an online shopper or like the tactile feeling of trying things on in the store, the JCPenney Credit Card is a great way to finance those purchases.

Our experts have broken down why you should consider the JCPenney credit card and why it might be beneficial to look elsewhere.

JCPenney Credit Card Benefits Offered to You

Great Rewards System – Unlike some other store credit cards that only offer discounts, the JC Penny credit card offers 1 point on every dollar spent at JCPenny. For every $200 spent, you'll earn a $10 coupon plus other member coupons sent throughout the year.

Discounts, Discounts, Discounts – JCPenney credit cardholders will receive a 15% discount coupon upon card approval. If that's not enough, you'll also receive several discounts throughout the year and a special birthday gift.

Long No-Interest Welcome Offer – Depending on your credit worthiness, new cardholders will receive a 0% purchase APR from 18 to 48 months. Plus, there's no annual fee.

JCPenney Credit Card Drawbacks

High-Interest Rate – After your 0% intro APR period, the card features a 25.99% variable APR. It isn't the highest as store credit cards go, but it certainly not the lowest.

Capped Rewards – If you're looking to make a large purchase such as an appliance or electronic device, you'll only receive a max of 2,000 points on the purchase. In addition, JCPenney limits the number of coupons and savings you can use on each purchase.

Our Final Recommendation for Best Credit Card for You

If you are looking to make a large purchase or frequent JCPenney, then the long intro APR period and no annual fee could be a great way to finance that purchase.

However, if you’re looking for great rewards that you can earn on all of your spending and/or are not looking to make a large purchase at JCPenney, then we think you’ll find a credit card with more rewards better suited for you.

