Target RedCard Review: RED CARD OR RED FLAG?

Quick Facts

RedCard™ holders save up to 5% at Target & Target.com on each purchase

Get free 2-Day shipping on some items from Target.com

Online card management

Pros 5% Off Target Purchases

No Annual Fee

Cons Very High APR

Limited Redepemtions

Little to No Rewards Outside of Target Purchases

Full Review of Target RedCard™

The Target RedCard™ Credit Card could be a valuable option in the wallets of those who make a trip through Target a routine part of their retail shopping habits. But even without paying an annual fee, the deals this card offers can come at a significant cost. Let’s take a closer look.

Credit card rewards can cause as much confusion as the decision about which card to get in the first place. With the Target RedCard™, confusion isn’t an issue. That’s because you automatically get a 5% discount on nearly everything you buy at Target. There’s no need to redeem points or calculate the smartest way to get the most out of your purchases since the 5% savings is applied right at the register. So, what else can you expect along with these simplified rewards?

The answers might have you seeing red. The first thing to consider is whether you plan on carrying a balance from time to time. If you fail to pay off your entire balance each month with this card, you’ll have to fork over more than 26% APR based on the current Prime Rate. Other rewards cards offer APRs far lower. And that means carrying a balance with this card just doesn’t make sense.

... fork over more than 26% APR based on the current Prime Rate.

Then there’s the matter of shopping everywhere else. While brand loyalty can certainly pay off when it comes to rewards incentives, stepping back to consider what percentage of your purchases happen at a single store can really help bring your finances into focus. Travel, hotels, home improvement, utilities…the list goes on and on. For all of these expenses as well as unexpected spending outside the Target rings, there are other cards that offer more valuable rewards. These can come in the form of points, discounts, and even the uncomplicated option of cash back.

Closing Thoughts So, why limit yourself? We suggest checking out some of the more popular and versatile choices including the Discover it® Cash Back, the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, and the Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer for a long list of benefits, generous rewards programs, and much lower APRs.