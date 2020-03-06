How to Do a Balance Transfer in 4 Steps | CompareCredit™

How to Do a Balance Transfer in 4 Steps
By Thomas DonaldsonUpdated on January 12, 2022
How does a "balance transfer" work? A balance transfer allows you to take your high-interest credit card balance from one card (or even multiple cards) and transfer it to a new credit card with a lower interest rate so you can save money on interest charges.
Many balance transfer cards offer a 0% intro APR for balance transfers until 2023, and some as long as 21 months!
4 Simple Steps to the Balance Transfer Process
1. Pick a balance transfer card that fits your needs (Length of Intro APR Period, Rewards, etc.)
2. Apply for a balance transfer card (Click Apply Now)
3. Once Approved, contact the new credit card company to do the balance transfer
4. Pay off your debt & celebrate being debt free faster!