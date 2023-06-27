18 Month Balance Transfer Card with Unreal Cash Back The Discover it® Balance Transfer offers a rare combination of excellent cash back benefits and a full 0% Intro APR for 18 months.

testtestinging

We're declaring a new Best in Class winner in the Balance Transfer category.

We're declaring a new Best in Class winner in the Balance Transfer category.

The offers a full . That's just about the longest interest-free period available on the market today, which is the most important factor you'll need to consider.

Why We Rate This The Top Balance Transfer Card

With any balance transfer credit card, how much time they give you to pay down debt without interest is a key factor. By that standard, Discover's make this an excellent choice for anyone looking to escape from high interest rates on their current credit card.

But the double-threat Discover it Balance Transfer offer also comes with a hugely rewarding cash back program on purchases:

What we're seeing is the drive interest from people who…

… Want to delay interest payments on balance transfers for well over a year

… Love earning cash back on everyday purchases, up to 5% back

… Need a time window to pay off their balance before they start paying interest. If you were to sign up online for the card today you’d have until 2024 before you start getting hit with interest charges on your balance transfer. It's like taking an 18-month vacation from paying interest!

More than just a balance transfer card

An extra-long 0% Intro APR period is reason enough to say yes to this card. On top of that, Discover offers a few more perks that make this our new must-have among Balance Transfer cards:

5% Cash Back Rewards:

Enormous bonus opportunity:

No annual fee. The card is designed to help you save money. You'll automatically avoid any annual or upfront fees.

Can you do any better with a balance transfer card?

In short, we don’t think so. On top of 18 months at 0% APR, plus incredible cash back rewards, you get to take advantage of this offer while paying no annual fee.

This rare combo makes the a unique offer that is too good to pass up. We suggest not wasting any time waiting to apply for the premier balance transfer card on the market. Then, take your time to pay down your balance with no additional interest for up to 18 months. See if you are approved simply by clicking here.