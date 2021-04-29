Gap Credit Card Review l Credit Card Review l CompareCredit

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

Gap Inc. has some of America’s most frequented, go-to shopping destinations. We bet you’ve at least once strolled through Gap or Old Navy looking for a good pair of “comfy jeans.” Or maybe you’ve poked around Banana Republic for that casual outfit to wear to your next business happy hour with the boss. Or perhaps you gave your workout wardrobe a glow-up with a new ensemble from Athleta.

Whatever the reason, we’re sure you have been in one of their stores and checked out their credit card. Our experts have done the research and here is why or why not the Gap Credit Card might not be a good fit for you.

Gap Credit Card Benefits Offered to You

5% Cash Back Equivalent – With the Gap Credit Card, you’ll receive 5 points for every $1 spent at Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta. That’s like earning 5% cash back on each purchase. For every 500 points, you’ll receive a $5 coupon. Outside of your shopping at Gap and its family of stores, you’ll receive 1 point for every $1 spent. Additionally, they offer great ways to earn extra points (like signing up for their email list).

Gap Credit Card Drawbacks

Point Limitations – Unlike some other store and rewards credit cards, the points you accumulate using the Gap Credit Card DO expire. If you don’t use the credit card or redeem your points within 24 months, those points will expire. Furthermore, although there is no point limit, you can only redeem up to $250 worth of coupons in a billing period. So stockpiling your rewards for a big purchase isn’t very plausible with this card.

Our Experts Final Opinion on Which Card is Best for You

If you are a regular shopper at Gap or one of its sister stores, this would be an excellent card for you. The points will add up quickly and the 20% discount on your first purchase plus other coupons you’ll receive will make your shopping experience even better.

But if you are looking for a more robust, wider array of rewards or don’t go shopping all that often, we think you would be better suited for a card with points that don’t expire or provide cash back across multiple categories.

Disclaimer: CompareCredit works to keep its information accurate and up to date. All information and offers in this article are up to date as of May 2021. This information may be different than what you see when you visit a financial institution, service provider or specific product’s site. When considering and applying for a new credit card, please review the most up to date Terms & Conditions of the financial institution.

