Coast-to-Coast or Close to Home. Top Picks for US Travel Cards. | CompareCredit™

As air travel continues to push toward pre-pandemic levels, many people are finding that staying closer to home provides the ease and simplicity that international sometimes lacks. Getting back into travel with domestic flights is a solid way to start earning rewards and other benefits with the right credit card.

Points that can help you save on air travel itself, dining, and hotel stays are just the beginning. The credit cards we recommend for those traveling domestically offer perks including travel insurance, cash back, and no annual fee. It’s time to get back out there. And these are the cards that can take you there.