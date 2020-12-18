The Cash Back Card with the Biggest Bonus of 2023 | CompareCredit.com

But how about a cash back card that introduces a new word to this rewards world…thousand. Let’s see how to earn over a thousand dollars cash back with the .

You’re probably used to cash back credit card offers offering up to a few hundred dollars in rewards. And we agree, that’s nothing to scoff at.

Breaking down the best of the Discover it® Cash Back

Double up – The most potent part of this offer is that Discover will match your cash back, dollar-for-dollar, during your first 12 months with the card. Keep reading to see exactly how that all adds up.

Constant 5% cash back categories – Every quarter you’ll be able to earn 5% cash back at places like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more — up to a $1,500 spending limit for each bonus category.

Unlimited 1% cash back – When spending outside a quarterly bonus category, you continue to earn cash back on every single purchase. Because so much of your annual budget can be spent with the card — you truly cash in.

Time on top of your money – on both qualifying balance transfers and new purchases lets you skip the interest while you’re earning all that cash back. And no annual fee means all that time won’t cost a dime.

Earning at least a thousand is easy

First we’ll check out the rotating 5% bonus categories to see how you can earn up to $600 in your first year. Then we’ll see the potential for earning 1% on everything else. The result? Over a grand ($1,230 to be exact). And as you’ll see, that really is just the beginning.

The 5% cash back categories let you earn fast, but they do have a $1,500 quarterly spending limit. Still, that means that in your first year of maxing out those categories — an easy feat with prices such as they are — you’ll end up with $300. Only you won’t. You’ll really end up with $600 at the end of year 1 because Discover will match your cash back dollar-for-dollar.

Now let’s look at everything else. Unfortunately for wise credit card consumers, you can’t buy everything with your credit card. But you can by a lot. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual spending for a current household amounts to $66,982*. And when we strip out all of the items you typically can’t buy with a credit card, we end up with $31,513 worth of purchases. 1% of that number is $315. But in our case, you guessed it — turn that $315 into $630 because of the Discover cash back match.

$600 + $630 = $1,230.

Tack on a few big ticket items to your first year’s purchases and your cash back potential could skyrocket.

Our Expert Opinion The key to the is simply following the extremely lucrative rewards structure all the way to the bank. We think ending up with over a thousand dollars in bonus cash isn’t just possible, but inevitable. That’s why we’ve broken down all the numbers for you. See if you’ll be instantly approved simply by clicking here.

*U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics average annual expenditures report (found here)