Low Interest Card with Unreal Cash Back | CompareCredit.com

15 Month Low Interest Card with Unreal Cash Back

We're declaring a new Best in Class winner in the Low Interest + Cash Back category.

The offers a full . That's just about the longest interest-free period available on the market today, which is the most important factor you'll need to consider.

Why We Rate This The Top Low Interest + Cash Back Card

With any low interest credit card, how much time they give you without interest is a key factor. By that standard, Discover's make this an excellent choice for anyone looking to escape from high interest rates on their current credit card or need a little extra room in the monthly budget without paying interest on those purchases for over a year.

But the double-threat Discover it® Cash Back offer also comes with a hugely rewarding cash back program on purchases:

What we're seeing is the Card drives interest from people who…

… Want to avoid interest payments on new purchases for well over a year

… Love earning cash back on everyday purchases, up to 5% back

… Need a time window to pay off their balance before they start paying interest. If you were to sign up online for the card today you’d have until 2024 before you start getting hit with interest charges. It's like taking a 15 month vacation from paying interest!

More than just a Low Interest card

An extra-long 0% Intro APR period is reason enough to say yes to this card. On top of that, Discover offers a few more perks that make this our new must-have among low interest cards:

5% Cash Back Rewards:

0% Intro APR on Balance Transfer: This card also offers on qualifying balance transfers.

This card also offers on qualifying balance transfers. Enormous bonus opportunity:

No annual fee. The card is designed to help you save money. You'll automatically avoid any annual or upfront fees.

Can you do any better with a low interest + cash back card?

In short, we don’t think so. On top of on both new purchases and balance transfers, plus incredible cash back rewards, you get to take advantage of this offer while paying no annual fee.

This rare combo makes the a unique offer that is too good to pass up. We suggest not wasting any time waiting to apply for the premier low interest + cash back card on the market. Then, take your time to pay down your balance with no additional interest for up to 15 months. See if you are approved simply by clicking here.