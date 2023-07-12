Discover it® Cash Back Credit Card | CompareCredit Expert Review

In times of economic uncertainty, a shifting job market, and soaring costs of living, one thing that gives consumers comfort is cash. With this in mind, the does a better job than most any card we’ve seen. When spending in selected 5% cash back categories during your first year, your unlimited cashback match from Discover can give you an effective cash back rate of 10%. Our opinion? We think that number speaks for itself.

How the Discover it® Cash Back Card helps you cash in

Literally doubles your money

The wildest feature of this cash back card is the opportunity to earn two times your total cash back during the first year of card membership. Discover will match your cash back, dollar-for-dollar. You don’t have to fill out a form or submit a claim. Simply earn for every dollar you spend and reap twice the cash back during your first 12 months with the card.

Gives you 5% cash back from a never-ending rotation

This card is built to earn you cash back and the base number for your rewards is 5%. That’s because each quarter, you can earn 5% at places like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more. When you sync up your spending with these popular categories, you can max out your cash back without a hassle — or an annual fee.

Keeps the cash flowing

Spending on something besides that quarter’s 5% cash back category? You still earn 1% cash back…on every single purchase. Remember, you’re earning cash back — not points — so you’ll know exactly how much you get back without a calculation or any confusion. Every dollar you earn is worth a dollar when you redeem. And you can redeem them whenever you like since your cash-back bonuses won’t ever expire.

Buys you time while you’re earning more cash

Believe it or not, one of the secret weapons for this cash-back card has nothing to do with those big bonuses. While we’re sure you’ll want to earn your share of cashback, we also know that getting more time to pay down high-interest debt or shop without worrying about interest is worth a lot. Once approved, you’ll get more than a year on purchases and on balance transfers. After that, .