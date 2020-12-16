Credit Cards to Use for Business Purposes | CompareCredit.com

Editorial Note: Our editorial team’s content is not provided, commissioned or otherwise endorsed by any financial institution or partner. The opinions, reviews or recommendations expressed in any article mention are solely those of our editorial team.

Did you know that many consumer credit cards rival and even beat out many business credit card offers? It’s true, below you’ll find our recommended personal cards for business use.

It’s important to note that because these are personal credit cards, they will be tied to your personal credit score and to avoid any headaches come tax time, you shouldn’t commingle personal charges with business expenses.



Lastly, given the current economic environment, business credit cards could be harder to be approved for than a consumer credit card. That said, if you still want to apply for a business credit card, we’ve included our top picks at the bottom of this article. (Just be sure to have all of your business information handy when you apply.)