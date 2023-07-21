CompareCredit | The Credit Card Revolution That Nobody Asked For

In another head-scratching move from Capitol Hill, Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Roger Marshall (R-KS) set the ball rolling on June 7th, 2023, with the introduction of a new bill (S. 1838) that promises to shake up the credit card industry in all the wrong ways. This piece of legislation proposes restrictive credit card routing mandates - a potentially damaging direction that's got consumers and small businesses scratching their heads.

At the heart of the matter is a proposed bill that could potentially see credit card rewards – that equate to a whopping $60 billion in benefits to consumers each year – almost entirely vanish. And this isn't a magic trick we're keen to see.

New Bill Threatens Credit Card Rewards

To truly understand the impact, we need to dive deeper. Credit card rewards aren't just a bonus for spending. They are a lifeline for many. According to a report by the American Bankers Association, more than 84% of people with a credit card can earn rewards. Furthermore, over 60% of people with less-than-perfect credit scores also use cards that give them rewards. However, this legislative act could see transactions routed to cheaper networks with minimal rewards and sub-par security. Think of this as Pandora's box of credit card legislation – once it's opened, there's no going back.

What does this mean for consumers?

You'd be forgiven for thinking that credit cards are purely for indulging in retail therapy. But they're much more than that. They offer access to affordable credit and are a stepping stone to a stronger financial future. But with this new legislation, the landscape of credit card issuers could face an overhaul, with increased fees, limited accessibility, and possibly a complete shutdown of certain products.

A key part of this credit equation is interchange revenue. It's the invisible fuel that keeps the credit card machine running smoothly. But if this revenue was reduced, the consequences could be severe: a dramatic increase in unprofitable applicants, reduced approvals, and a potential decrease in the number of non-rewards card products that are critical for those new to credit or on the lower end of the credit spectrum.

A Blow to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

But wait, there's more. This legislation won't just affect individuals; it has the potential to deliver a sucker punch to small and mid-sized businesses too. While their larger counterparts may potentially benefit from the cheaper networks, smaller businesses could face a stark reality: losing customers who love rewards, potential disruption of their daily operations, and an even greater struggle to compete with the big players.

The Real Cost of Losing Rewards

It’s clear that this isn't just about losing a few rewards. We're staring down the barrel of higher fees, limited credit, and detrimental impacts to small businesses and consumers. And those hit hardest are likely to be those who already have the least access to credit.

Taking a Stand: Our Credit, Our Rewards

So, where do we go from here? If you're as concerned about the potential credit card revolution as I am, it's time to make some noise. This is your credit card and your rewards we're talking about. Head over to handsoffmyrewards.com today and let your Senator know that you vote NO on this legislation. Because those credit card rewards? They're more than just perks. They're a lifeline, an opportunity, and most importantly, they're yours.