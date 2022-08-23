Best Travel Credit Cards of Summer 2022 Thomas Donaldson is CompareCredit.com's credit card expert. His work has been featured by USA Today, NBC News, Business Insider and many more.

How to Get the Most of Your Travel Credit Card

Is a travel rewards credit card right for you? There are plenty of advantages. / Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you have plans to get away this summer, you're probably concerned with rising travel costs – from pricey airline flights and hotels to entertainment and gasoline.

Travel credit cards are a valuable option to help you navigate high prices while you're vacationing. Several travel cards offer valuable rewards on items like airline tickets, hotel stays and cash back towards travel purchases.