Citi® Simplicity®: Take a 21-Month Break from Paying Interest

We're declaring a new best in class for the balance transfer category.

The offers 0% for an incredible 21 months on balance transfers. That's the longest interest-free period available, which makes this pick a no-brainer.

The bottom line: . Sign up online today and you won't pay any interest at all until 2024. The 21 month period starts when you open the account and applies to all qualifying balance transfers.

With Citi® Quick Lock and $0 liability on unauthorized charges, your account is secure and protected

annual fee Click “ APPLY NOW ” to apply online

Why the is Our Top Pick

Time, time, and more time

Taking a 21-month vacation from paying interest is enough of a reason to say yes to this card. With balance transfer cards, it's all about how much time you get to pay down debt without interest. So, the longest 0% Intro APR period on the market is indeed what makes the a simple choice in this card category.

Balance transfers are just the beginning

This card was designed to help you take your time paying off old balances, but what about the new purchases we all have to consider? How about a whole year without the hassle of additional interest. On top of the generous 21-month balance transfer offer, you’ll get 12 months of 0% APR on all purchases.

Forget about paying an annual fee

Saving money on interest payments — for existing balances and new purchases, too — shouldn’t come at a high price. And with this card, the $0 annual fee means you’re not paying for the privilege of all that interest-free time.

They lost the late fees

We don’t mean misplaced, we mean they’re gone for good. Paying on time is an important part of responsible financial health, but we all make mistakes. Should you miss a payment with the , your mistake won’t haunt you with embarrassing late fees or a higher penalty APR.

$0 Liability on unauthorized purchases

Fraudulent charges can appear no matter how careful you are. And if they do, Citi has you covered. No liability for fraud plus proactive Citi® Identity Theft Solutions means wherever you are and whatever you buy, you can always shop with confidence.

Set payments around your schedule

The right credit card should help you control your finances, not make demands on them. With this card, you’re the one who sets your payment due dates, so you can comfortably arrange the timing between the paychecks you receive and card payments you make.

Who gets approved for this card? Your Citi® Simplicity® Card approval odds are higher if you have a credit score of 670+. This means that you need at least good credit to get this card. Citi will also review your annual income, sources of income, and housing status, among other factors.