Citi Simplicity®: Better Than Klarna for Buy Now Pay Later | Compare Credit

Citi Simplicity®: Better Than Klarna for Buy Now Pay Later
By Updated on February 24, 2022
If you’re looking for a buy now pay later option like Klarna, but want something better, look no further than the .
Bottom Line:
- 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months. buy now, pay over 12 months.
- No penalty APR. Your APR won’t increase if you miss a payment
- Choose your payment due date. Puts you in control.
- Built in Purchase Protection. Protects your purchase from damage and theft.
- No late fees & $0 annual fee
Why We Believe This Credit Card is Better Than Klarna.
Klarna offers “Pay in 4.” This gives you the ability to split any purchase into 4 interest-free payments. The first payment is due when you check out. Then each subsequent payment is due every 2 weeks, giving you 6 weeks to pay for that purchase.
With the Citi Simplicity® Card in hand, you can pay for that same purchase over 12 months with 0% interest instead of 6 weeks.
No Late Fees: Klarna will charge you a late fee up $7.00. No penalty APR: Other credit cards may raise your APR if you miss a payment.
What's the Catch?
The recommended credit score for this incredible 0% interest offer is at least 670. If your score is below 670 we recommend visiting this page for our top-rated options for getting out of debt and building your credit.
Who Should Get This Card
The is a great fit for those who want plenty of time to finance a large purchase, without being charged interest.
This is why I've personally signed up for this card and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features - the 12 interest-free months to pay off a purchase, no late fees, no penalty APR for a missed payment and no annual fee - is too good to pass up. We don't know how much longer they'll be offering it.
Simply click here to apply and find out if you are approved. You could get a decision in 60 seconds or less. Why wait?
