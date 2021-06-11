As Seen In
Customized Cash Rewards + $200 Bonus with the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card
Updated on January 11, 2022
Why We Recommend This Card
- Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter.
- 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, 13.99% – 23.99% (Variable) after that
The new , from our partner Citi, offers one of the simplest and most rewarding cash back programs we've seen. Take a look at this powerful card and apply online today to start earning cash back with every purchase!
Cash Back Has Never Been Easier
Instead of earning bonus rewards in a pre-selected spending category, the takes the headache out of cash back by automatically rewarding you for the things you buy most – why has no one thought of this before?
You earn
Since the cash back program automatically changes along with your spending, you can rest easy knowing you're always earning a stellar rewards rate.
Citibank's Biggest Cash Back Bonus Yet
This card comes with generous sign up bonus for new cardmembers:
To top it off, the has no annual fee and you'll even enjoy a lengthy intro period with no interest – on purchases and balance transfers.
That 0% interest can provide the breathing room you need if you have a balance to transfer from another credit card, or if you want to make a big purchase and spread your payments out over time.
Should I Get This Card?
If you like cash back and want peace of mind knowing that you're always earning a great rate, then YES! And don't forget, since this offer comes with no annual fee there is no cost to carrying the card. Apply today and start earning rewards!