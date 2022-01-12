Citi Custom Cash℠ | CompareCredit Expert Review

Bottom Line:

Why We Rate This The Top Cash Back Card

The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card's $200 bonus offer is one of the best bonus deals I've seen in my years of reviewing credit cards. The people signing up for this card are the ones who want to tap into the easy cash bonus without having to spend much, and without all the strings attached.

I realize that describes most people, which explains why this card has become so popular.

If you sign up online today you can receive a $200 Bonus after spending only $750 in the first 3 months of opening the account -- that's like earning over 25% back on your first $750! This is one of the easiest bonuses to earn. Many other cards require as much as 5 times more spend to earn a similar bonus.

Looking to make a big purchase or transfer a balance? This card's long intro period will save you a bundle. It's like taking a 15-month vacation from paying interest.

Personally, I love this card because it takes the hassle out of earning rewards – the one-of-a-kind cash back offer gives you 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Let that sink in. Maybe one month you spend a lot on groceries, but the next month you spend more on travel. With the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card you can rest assured that you're always earning a top cash back rate for your spending because you will automatically earn 5% back in your top category.

There is no other credit card out there that does this. Trust me, I've looked. To top it off, the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card comes with no annual fee with some interest-free time as well. You're covered with a 15-month 0% intro APR period on purchases. After that, the ongoing APR is 13.99% – 23.99% (Variable) .

Who Should Get This Card

The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card is a great fit for most people — who doesn't love a $200 bonus, 5% cash back earning potential, no interest for over a year, and no annual fee? This is why I've personally been using this card and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features is too good to pass up and there's no guarantee how much longer they'll be offering it.

Interested and want to find out if you're approved? You could get a decision in 60 seconds or less. Why wait?



