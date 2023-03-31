A Quarter of the Way There: Checking In on Your Financial Goals

It's hard to believe that 90 days have already passed since we welcomed the new year. And if you're like most people, you probably set some financial goals for yourself as part of your new year's resolutions. But now that we've reached the end of the first quarter of the year, it's time to check in and see how you're doing with your financial resolutions.

Whether your goal was to pay off debt, save for a down payment on a house, or simply improve your overall financial health, it's important to assess your progress and make any necessary adjustments to stay on track. So, let's take a look at some steps you can take to get back on track and recommit to your financial future.

Step 1: Assess your progress

The first step is to assess your progress toward your financial goals. Take some time to review your spending and saving habits over the past three months. Have you been able to stick to your budget? Have you made progress toward paying off debt or saving for a down payment? If you haven't made as much progress as you'd like, don't beat yourself up. The important thing is to identify where you're falling short and make a plan to get back on track.

Step 2: Re-evaluate your goals

After assessing your progress, take some time to re-evaluate your goals. Are they still relevant and achievable? If you set overly ambitious goals, it's possible that you may have become discouraged and given up on them. Consider adjusting your goals to be more realistic and achievable.

Step 3: Create a plan

Once you've assessed your progress and re-evaluated your goals, it's time to create a plan to get back on track. Start by identifying specific actions you can take to achieve your goals. For example, if your goal was to pay off debt, consider increasing your monthly payments or finding ways to reduce your expenses to free up more money to put towards your debt.

Step 4: Stay motivated

Staying motivated is key to achieving your financial goals. Find ways to stay motivated and accountable. Consider tracking your progress using a financial app or sharing your goals with a friend or family member who can offer support and encouragement.

Step 5: Celebrate your successes

Finally, don't forget to celebrate your successes along the way. Celebrating small victories can help keep you motivated and on track. Whether it's paying off a credit card or reaching a savings milestone, take time to recognize your accomplishments and give yourself a pat on the back.

In conclusion, it's important to check in on your financial resolutions and make any necessary adjustments to stay on track. Remember to assess your progress, re-evaluate your goals, create a plan, stay motivated, and celebrate your successes. With these steps, you'll be well on your way to achieving your financial goals and securing a brighter financial future.